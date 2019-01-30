Worse weather to come in Essex

Essex got away with just a smattering of snow last night, but there's a warning of worse weather to come tomorrow.

There has been no major travel disruption this morning on roads like the M11 and M25, or at Stansted or Southend Airports.

As of 8am, no school closures had been announced via the County Council's listings either.

Across the border - in the west of Suffolk, police reported "terrible driving conditions" overnight with snow settling on all routes there and sub-zero temperatures.

The Met Office has warned Britain faces "very significant snowfall" tomorrow, with temperatures expected to plunge to at least minus 10 degrees Celsius across the country.

A weather system forecast on Thursday could break this winter's current record low of minus 10.8 degrees and bring up to 10cm of snow to parts of southern England.

Journeys on the roads could take "a lot" longer and should ideally be avoided if possible, said Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill.

Current yellow weather warnings might also be upped to amber, and vulnerable people are warned to take extra precautions.