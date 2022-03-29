Exclusive

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

29 March 2022, 22:15 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 22:58

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night
Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty/Heart
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Concert for Ukraine was a two-hour event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, and Anne-Marie were among the incredible artists who performed at tonight's Concert for Ukraine.

Listen on Global Player: Dev's backstage show at Concert for Ukraine

The two-hour event, which aired on ITV, was held to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) humanitarian appeal in Ukraine, raising an incredible £12.2million.

It saw some amazing and heartfelt performances from a huge range of artists, and Heart's very own Dev Griffin was with Sian Welby backstage bringing you exclusive interviews. You can listen to them on Global Player.

Here is everything that went down backstage at the event...

Ed Sheeran said he was 'nervous' ahead of his first ever performance with Camila Cabello

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed their new single Bam Bam for the first time ever at Concert for Ukraine.

Speaking to Dev Griffin ahead of the performance, Ed admitted he was feeling 'kind of nervous'.

Ed Sheeran performed with Camila Cabello at Concert for Ukraine
Ed Sheeran performed with Camila Cabello at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

He said: "I'm kind of nervous, I’m playing a song that I’ve never ever performed ever, and it’s going to be on live national TV for the first time.

"I’ve just been running it with Camila in the dressing room.

"But the last time I saw her was in December in the studio making this song, and now we’re about to sing it on TV."

Emeli Sandé said 'music unites us' as she performs Brighter Days

Emeli Sandé did an emotional performance of Brighter Days toward the start of the show.

Ahead of her performance, she said she was 'really happy' when she got the call to be part of the concert's line-up, adding: "I’m watching the crisis going on, and you just feel so helpless and useless. I was thinking, what can I do with what I do to try and help?

Emeli Sandé did an incredible performance of Brighter Days
Emeli Sandé did an incredible performance of Brighter Days. Picture: Getty

"So when I got the call I thought what an honour, and it’s just really great to be able to give something. I hope we can raise a lot to help everybody in need."

Speaking about the power of music, Emeli said: "Music’s been put to the back seat for the past few years, and it’s a great reminder that music unites us.

Paloma Faith opened up about her decision to get involved

Paloma Faith performed Only Love Can Hurt Like This towards the end of the show

Speaking to Sian Welby ahead of her performance, she said: "I, like a lot of people, was really saddened by what I’d seen, particularly as a mum.

Paloma performed Only Love Can Hurt Like This
Paloma performed Only Love Can Hurt Like This. Picture: Getty

"I looked at at all those children being educated in bunkers, and mothers and babies being separated from fathers and lots of displacement and I felt really compelled to be involved."

She added: "I feel like what the DEC are doing with their appear for this crisis is just unbelievable. And if it was us, we’d love it if other people helped us, so we should do that for them."

Anne-Marie opened up about feeling 'helpless' amid the Ukraine crisis

Anne-Marie told Dev Griffin and Sian Welby how she has felt 'helpless' during the Ukraine crisis.

She explained: "We all want to help, we all want to help as much as possible and sometimes you feel helpless."

She added: "And then when this happened, I was like, 'Well, I can sing!'. So hopefully me being here helps in someway raise a lot of money."

Nile Rodgers said Concert for Ukraine is 'near and dear' to his heart

Anne-Marie was one of the artists on the Concert for Ukraine line-up
Anne-Marie was one of the artists on the Concert for Ukraine line-up. Picture: Getty

Nile Rodgers, who closed the show, opened up about why taking part in the Concert for Ukraine was so important to him.

He explained: "I was socialised to care about people so I have done a number of these types of events.

Nile Rodgers and Chic closed the show
Nile Rodgers and Chic closed the show. Picture: Getty

"But what is really very very near and dear to my heart is that so many of my friends, so many of my colleagues are Ukrainian. People who work for me, it's a huge number."

He continued: "I talk to them everyday about their parents and their family and people who are still in Ukraine, and I just want to do anything I can possibly do to help."

