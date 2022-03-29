Exclusive

Nile Rodgers says Concert for Ukraine is 'near and dear' to his heart

By Alice Dear

Nile Rodgers caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin prior to his performance for the Concert for Ukraine.

Nile Rodgers, 69, has revealed why taking part in the Concert for Ukraine is so important to him.

The Chic star is one of the many acts taking part in the live event this evening raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

The Everybody Dance, Le Freak and He's The Greatest Dancer hitmaker joined Heart's Dev Griffin backstage during the Concert for Ukraine.

Talking to the presenter about why this cause it so important to him, Nile explained: "I was socialised to care about people so I have done a number of these types of events.

"But what is really very very near and dear to my heart is that so many of my friends, so many of my colleagues are Ukrainian. People who work for me, it's a huge number."

He continued: "I talk to them everyday about their parents and their family and people who are still in Ukraine, and I just want to do anything I can possibly do to help."

Nile Rodgers will perform alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabelo, Snow Patrol, Anne-Marie and Paloma Faith for the Concert for Ukraine, among many others.

You can find the full line-up here:

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

Emeli Sandé

Anne-Marie

Paloma Faith

Gregory Porter

Snow Patrol

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Becky Hill

The Kingdom Choir

Manic Street Preachers

Tom Odell

How do I donate for Concert for Ukraine and where will my money go?

100 per cent of your donation will go directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal. There are a number of ways you can donate, details of which can be found below:

Donate online:

SMS:

Text TEN to 70150 to donate £10

Text TWENTY to 70150 to donate £20

Texts cost your donation + 1 std rate msg. 100% of your donation goes to the DEC. 16+. Please ask the bill payer’s permission. See Ts&Cs and Privacy Policy at dec.org.uk

Phone:

0370 60 60 900

Donate over the counter: