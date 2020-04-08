Heart Live: At home with Freya Ridings - don't miss our exclusive performance at 8pm tonight

Freya Ridings will be performing live for Heart listeners tonight at 8pm. Picture: Getty/Global

Wednesday night just got very exciting...

We have some very exciting news. Tonight at 8pm, Freya Ridings is going to join Mark Wright on his show for an exclusive live session... from her home!

You’ll be able to hear her play all her hits live on the radio, plus see the whole set as we stream live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter... and if you want to watch it again, it will be on this page from tomorrow, so bookmark it for later.

This is a one-off gig that you will not want to miss!

Heart on Twitter

Heart on Facebook

Heart on YouTube

Put a reminder in your phone now... 8pm tonight, only on Heart!