Lauryn Hill To Perform At Blenheim Palace For Nocturne Live 2019

Lauryn Hill will be performing at Blenheim Palace later this year. Picture: Client

The multi-Grammy-winning US superstar will be supported by Laura Mvula and Mahalia at 4-day concert series in Oxfordshire.

US superstar Lauryn Hill is confirmed as the Friday night headliner for this summer’s Nocturne Live concert series, which returns to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from June 20th – 23rd.

Having toured the world in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of seminal album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, the rapper and singer will return to the UK to perform a career-spanning greatest hits including “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything”.

The set list will also feature classic Fugees songs and new material.

Support will come from UK soul songstress Laura Mvula and BBC Sound of 2019 nominee Mahalia.

Lauryn Hill performs at Blenheim Palace on Friday June 21st.

Tickets start at £45 and go on general sale this Friday January 25th from www.nocturnelive.com.