Little Mix Confetti tour 2021: Tickets, venues and support act from The Search

Little Mix are touring their new Confetti album in 2021, don't miss out. Picture: Little Mix

Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade are giving us all something to look forward to next year - a tour!

Little Mix are hitting the road for a massive UK and Ireland Arena Tour in 2021, and it's going to be BIG!

The tour is to promote their forthcoming album, Confetti, and will see them perform new tracks as well as some of their greatest hits including 'Touch', ' Woman Like Me', ‘Black Magic’ and 'Shout Out To My Ex'.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as the world’s biggest girl band since they won The X Factor in 2011. They have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

And now the girls are hoping to help another group of talented singers enjoy similar success through their new TV series for BBC One, Little Mix The Search. The series will see the band creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent.

The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including creative directors, choreographers and vocal coaches.

The once in a lifetime prize for the winning band will see them support Little Mix on The Confetti Tour 2021.

General tickets go on sale Friday 25th September at 9am, with presales from Wednesday 23rd September.

Little Mix have chosen to partner with both Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, with £1 of the ticketing fees (per ticket) distributed between them equally.

Anyone who has seen Little Mix live will tell you what a brilliant show they put on. Picture: Little Mix

Little Mix tour dates 2021

May 4 -Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

May 5 - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

May 7 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 8 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 11 - Leeds First Direct Arena

May 13 - London The O2

May 14 - London The O2

May 20 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 21 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 24 - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 25 - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 28 - Manchester AO Arena

May 29 - Manchester AO Arena



Click here to buy tickets