Little Mix Confetti tour 2021: Tickets, venues and support act from The Search

21 September 2020, 11:07

Little Mix are touring their new Confetti album in 2021, don't miss out
Little Mix are touring their new Confetti album in 2021, don't miss out. Picture: Little Mix

Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade are giving us all something to look forward to next year - a tour!

Little Mix are hitting the road for a massive UK and Ireland Arena Tour in 2021, and it's going to be BIG!

The tour is to promote their forthcoming album, Confetti, and will see them perform new tracks as well as some of their greatest hits including 'Touch', ' Woman Like Me', ‘Black Magic’ and 'Shout Out To My Ex'.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as the world’s biggest girl band since they won The X Factor in 2011. They have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.

And now the girls are hoping to help another group of talented singers enjoy similar success through their new TV series for BBC One, Little Mix The Search. The series will see the band creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent.

The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including creative directors, choreographers and vocal coaches.

The once in a lifetime prize for the winning band will see them support Little Mix on The Confetti Tour 2021.

General tickets go on sale Friday 25th September at 9am, with presales from Wednesday 23rd September.

Little Mix have chosen to partner with both Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, with £1 of the ticketing fees (per ticket) distributed between them equally.

Anyone who has seen Little Mix live will tell you what a brilliant show they put on
Anyone who has seen Little Mix live will tell you what a brilliant show they put on. Picture: Little Mix

Little Mix tour dates 2021

May 4 -Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

May 5 - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

May 7 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 8 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

May 11 - Leeds First Direct Arena

May 13 - London The O2

May 14 - London The O2

May 20 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 21 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 24 - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 25 - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

May 28 - Manchester AO Arena

May 29 - Manchester AO Arena

Click here to buy tickets

More Events

See more More Events

Steps are touring the UK in 2021

Steps Tour 2021: What The Future Holds venues, dates and tickets
Don't miss iconic duo Erasure when they tour the UK in 2021

Erasure on tour 2021: Full dates and venues for The Neon Tour
UB40 will be performing next year

Book your tickets to see UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro
JOIN CANCER RESEARCH UK FOR A VERY 2020 RACE FOR L

Join Cancer Research UK for a very 2020 Race For Life 5K event

Trending on Heart

Matt Hancock says second lockdown 'would be different to first' as he hints at new restrictions

Matt Hancock says second lockdown 'would be different to first' as he hints at new restrictions

This Morning

There was a mini Friends reunion at last night's Emmys

Friends fans go wild as cast reunite at Emmys

TV & Movies

The Walkers are the new family on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox's new family The Walkers?

TV & Movies

EastEnders spoilers: Chantelle is set to meet a tragic end

EastEnders Chantelle Atkins spoilers: The heartbreaking aftermath of her murder revealed

TV & Movies

The Baggs family have joined Gogglebox

Gogglebox's The Baggs family: Who are Terry, Lisa, Joe and George?

TV & Movies

Brad and Jennifer got together in 1998

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild as they reunite for video call

Celebrities