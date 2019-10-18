What is Little Mix’s new BBC talent show ‘The Search’ and how can I apply?

Little Mix have announced they're fronting a brand new TV talent show. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Little Mix are launching a brand new TV talent show where they’ll create and mentor new bands.

After shooting to fame on The X Factor back in 2011, now Little Mix will be fronting their very own talent show to rival Simon Cowell.

Announcing the news on social media, Jesy Nelson, 28, Perrie Edwards, 26, Jade Thirlwall, 26, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28, said their looking for ‘the next big band’.

Aptly named ‘Little Mix The Search’, the BBC One show will see talented singers become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands and then compete.

The group lucky enough to win will then support Little Mix on their summer tour in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Little Mix The Search’.

When is Little Mix The Search on TV?

While there isn't yet a confirmed launch date, we do know it’s set to hit our screens in 2020.

It will be on BBC One on Saturday nights at prime time and will run for seven episodes.

How does The Search work?

Little Mix will look for singers who will be put together to form a band.

Contestants can enter on their own, in pairs or in groups of three or four, and members will be added to and removed from groups throughout the process.

Little Mix said: "We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

"As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

"We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too."

The girls themselves will also be mentoring contestants and opening the door to their long list of music contacts including voice coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

What is the prize for The Search?

Setting their competition aside from other talent shows, whoever wins will get to perform with Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne during their 2020 summer tour.

How can you apply for The Search?

Little Mix fans will be glad to hear that applications are now open!

You can upload your audition tape to the BBC website but you must be aged at least 16 years old before or on the 31st January 2020. Applications close on Friday 10th January.