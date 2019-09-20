Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson breaks down in tears on stage during tour as bandmates comfort her

Jesy Nelson broke down on stage during the Milan leg of the Little Mix tour. Picture: Twitter

By Alice Dear

Jesy Nelson was comforted by her Little Mix bandmates as she wept on stage while singing their song The Cure.

Jesy Nelson recently opened up to the world about her struggles with online trolling and bullying throughout her career in a documentary called Odd One Out.

The Little Mix star, who found fame alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock when they won the X factor, admitted in the documentary that the bullying was at one point so bad she tried to take her life.

After an emotional month of opening up about her struggles in the spotlight, the star understandably found herself tearful during he girlband’s latest performance on tour.

Jesy, 28, broke down in tears on stage during their Milan show as her bandmates sang their song The Cure to her.

Jesy Nelson broke down as her bandmates sang The Cure. Picture: Twitter

The girlband were in Milan for their tour. Picture: Instagram

Gathering in a group on stage in beautiful costumes, the girlband held each other close as they sang the words: “I was a little messed up, but I'm not any more / I was a little left out, but I'm not any more / I was a little far gone, but I'm not any more / It's alright now, baby I've got the cure.”

Jesy had to stop singing at one point as her emotions took over, but her bandmates happily took over, comforting her by placing their arms around the star.

Her bandmates comforted her as she got emotional on stage. Picture: Twitter

Jesy’s bandmate Perrie also looked close to tears at one point during the performance.

The star's documentary aired earlier this month, shedding light on the world’s current issue with bullying and trolling online.

Jesy Nelson admitted earlier this year she tried to take her own life after bullying took over her life. Picture: BBC

Speaking frankly about her own experiences on the show, Jesy opened up about being so distressed by comments made towards her and about her online that she tried to take her own life.

In the documentary, the singer said she took an overdose of pills before going to bed, and was only saved because her boyfriend at the time had found her and called an ambulance.

She said: “I’m going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here? I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain any more.”

The star was met with love and support by viewers who were left emotional over the documentary.

Where to get help: If you are in the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.