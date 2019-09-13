Little Mix fans ‘heartbroken’ as Jesy Nelson breaks down over trolling in harrowing documentary

By Naomi Bartram

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson's BBC One documentary Odd One Out left viewers in tears.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been supported by fans after her new documentary aired last night.

‘Odd One Out’ sees the singer open up about the abuse she endured from cyberbullies and documents the heartbreaking time she tried to take her own life.

Explaining that her rise to fame on the X Factor in 2011 ‘completely changed her life’, the star told viewers: "The whole world had an opinion on me, and they weren't good ones.

"From the minute them comments started, it become the worst time of my life. It literally consumed every part of me."

Perrie Edwards also broke down over her friend on the documentary. Picture: BBC

Jesy, 28, then went on to reveal the impact cyberbullies had on her self-esteem, even starving herself for an entire week to try and shake being known as the ‘fat one from Little Mix’.

Bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall also appeared on the show to discuss the effect Jesy’s insecurities had on their work.

Perrie, 26, explained: "It was a constant thing that just kept eating away at her and eating away at her and she got to a point where I think she just couldn't handle it anymore."

Leigh-Anne, 27, then added: "People don't realise the effects of what bully[ing] and trolling can actually do to someone. The trolls took away her love for it and her passion."

Heartbroken fans were quick to support Jesy online, as one wrote: "Saddened to hear #JesyNelson’s story of the online trolls who drove her to attempt suicide.

“The cruelty of some people is really beyond comprehension at times.”

“Wow hats off to Jesy Nelson for opening up about suicide/bullying! I happen to think she’s beautiful,” said another.

McFly's Harry Judd also Tweeted: “#oddoneout Heartbreaking documentary but so important. Well done Jesy x”

While Candice Brown from Bake Off added: “Absolutely harrowing to watch. But so so needed to be seen. I’m so sorry you had to go through that Jesy, let’s hope that something good comes of this and people stop and think before saying horrible things It hurts #OddOneOut”.

Jesy’s Little Mix friends also publicly praised the star, as Perrie uploaded to her Instagram story: ‘Tonight at 9pm my best friend talks about not only the struggle she went through personally which is heartbreaking but what young people experience everyday! She’s the bravest badass I know. I’m beyond proud of you @jesynelson."