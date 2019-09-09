Little Mix's Jesy Nelson reveals she almost took her own after 'horrific' trolling

Jesy Nelson has opened up about being trolled. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Jesy Nelson has revealed her depression got so bad after X Factor fame that she saw no way out.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has opened up about her struggle with mental health after relentless social media trolling.

The popstar won the X Factor in 2011, but in a recent interview she revealed that negative comments about her appearance drove her to try and take her own life.

Speaking openly about battling depression and an eating disorder, the 28-year-old told The Guardian: "All I cared about was what people were saying about me.

"I felt that I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain any more."

She continued: "A lot of people think 'stop moaning', but until you’ve experienced it, it’s hard to understand – and it doesn’t just happen to people in the limelight.

Read More: Jesy Nelson calls Chris Hughes 'sweet' after he gave their relationship 'soulmate' status

"There’s so many people struggling with social media and online trolling. People need to know about the effects it has."

After attempting to starve herself before TV performances, things got so bad for Jesy she took an overdose of pills and went to bed in an attempt to end her life back in 2013.

She was saved by her then boyfriend who found her and called an ambulance.

“I just remember thinking, ‘I just need this to go away, I’m going to end this’,” she told The Sun.

“I remember going to the kitchen and just took as many tablets as I could. Then I laid in bed for ages and kept thinking, ‘Let it happen. Hurry up’.”

Read More: Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes and when did the Little Mix member start dating him?

Jesy - who is now dating Love Island star Chris Hughes - will be discussing the dangers of social media trolling in BBC One documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, which will air on Thursday evening.

After shooting to fame with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the Little Mix member said all four members were forced to sign up to social media.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, she said: "For five years I was really suffering from depression and I didn’t want to talk about it because I was like 1, I felt ashamed and 2, I thought if I keep talking about it I’m never going to get away from that.

"I didn't want to be known as the fat ugly one from Little Mix, I thought if I keep talking about this how is this ever going to go away and how am I ever going to feel happy again.”

Jesy has since permanently quit Twitter, deleting the app from her phone and choosing to ignore her haters.

And her Love Island boyfriend Chris has since praised the star, saying he's "proud" of his girlfriend for coping with her mental health issues.

He wrote on Instagram: "Well done Jess, you’re an amazing girl, you should forever be proud of yourself and all you’ve come through and achieved."

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out is on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, September 12, and will be available on BBC iPlayer.