Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes and when did the Little Mix member start dating him?

Chris Hughes is in a relationship with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson is dating Love Island's Chris Hughes after being photographed snogging him in a kebab shop - his age, job and background revealed

The Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson romance, arguably the most surprising showbiz pairing since Liam Payne and Cheryl, is our favourite celebrity relationship of the moment.

They were first linked back in January when they were spotted snogging in a kebab shop, and have since gone public with their official relationship status.

A source told The Sun at the time: "They couldn’t keep their (probably greasy) mitts off one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate.”

"It may be early days but there’s definitely a real spark."

But who is Chris Hughes? What's his background and age?

Chris Hughes, 26, is a reality star from Gloucestershire. He shot to fame in 2017 while appearing on Love Island series three. He and girlfriend-at-the-time Olivia Attwood came third.

Chris Hughes' work post-Love Island

After finishing the show, he and best friend and Love Island-winner Kem Cetinay were offered their own ITV2 spin-off reality show called Straight Outta Love Island. They also topped the iTunes chart with their single Little Bit Leave It.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood got together on Love Island 2017. Picture: ITV2

Chris and Olivia also landed their own reality show, Crackin' On, which documented their tumultuous relationship.

Chris Hughes' mental health struggles

Chris has been open and candid about his struggles with mental health.

Speaking soon after he left Love Island, he said in an interview: “When I was going through that – when it was dark, dark – I thought about it. I’ve had suicides in my family and it is terrible looking back.

“I get re-occurrences of anxiety all the time – even last week. I know what it is when it comes and I know how to deal with it on my own but I had Olivia with me which was a good thing.”

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split

Chris and Olivia announced their split in February 2018 after six months together. Olivia was reportedly a 'complete mess' after Chris was reported to have snogged a mystery woman in a club.

What happened with Chris Hughes and Katie Price?

Chris and Katie became embroiled in a feud after he alleged she had sent him a number of messages asking to meet up. She denied it, and he posted screenshots of her WhatsApps on Twitter.

Chris Hughes was linked to Katie Price in 2017. Picture: Getty

She then claimed she had '52 screenshots' of flirty Snapchat messages from him, which she subsequently exposed.

When was Chris Hughes' brother diagnosed with testicular cancer?

Soon after Chris took part in a live testicular exam on This Morning, Chris' own brother Ben was sadly diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Chris wrote on Instagram: "A sad day. My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunchtime, in which we pray for a kind prognosis. He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right.

"To which I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’. Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer..

"That literally broke my heart. Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it. 🖤".

Chris Hughes' relationship with Jesy Nelson

Chris and Jesy went Instagram official with their relationship earlier this month.

She posted a photo of them together wearing matching orange jumpsuits, and he posted one of the two of them eating dinner.