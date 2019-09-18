Little Mix and Piers Morgan’s feud reignites as girlband airs Good Morning Britain footage on tour

18 September 2019, 08:26

Piers Morgan and Little Mix appear to be at war once again
Piers Morgan and Little Mix appear to be at war once again. Picture: PA/ITV
Little Mix and Piers Morgan first went to war last year, but it appears there is still bad blood between the Good Morning Britain presenter and the girlband.

Piers Morgan, 54, first hit out at girlband Little Mix last year after they posed naked to promote their song Strip.

While it seemed the tension between the Good Morning Britain host and the girlband – made up of Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson – has passed, the feud has now reunited.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan weighs into James Corden and Bill Maher's fat shaming debate

Little Mix decided to hit out at Piers during their tour, airing a clip of the TV star during their Madrid show.

In clips surfacing online, Little Mix air footage of Piers on Good Morning Britain before breaking into their song Wasabi.

The Little Mix girls aired footage of Piers Morgan during their tour
The Little Mix girls aired footage of Piers Morgan during their tour. Picture: PA

The clip of Piers showed him asking the Little Mix girls for an apology, saying: “Little Mix I think you need to make a public apology.

“If you've got the balls, come on this programme and say it to my face."

After seeing a clip on Twitter of the moment, Piers responded with: “Fabulous! No surprise that @LittleMix are using me to make their tour a success.Thanks ladies.”

The Little Mix and Piers Morgan feud started back in November 2018 when the TV star criticised the girlband for posing naked for the cover art of their hit song Strip.

Piers Morgan criticised the Little Mix girls for posing naked
Piers Morgan criticised the Little Mix girls for posing naked. Picture: PA

In the pictures, the girlband posed naked together, with insulting words written on them – the message connected to the song’s lyrics about being empowered as a woman and finding happiness with your own body.

At the time, Piers hit out at the girls, saying: “If men do that they're arrested, if women do that, it's empowering. Very, very empowering.

"Their stripping off to sell albums. Let's just call it what it is. It's not about feminist empowerment, it's about 'Let's all get naked, everyone will run the pictures, we'll sell more records'. That's it. The rest of it is baloney."

He continued: “They don't have any flaws, they've all been airbrushed, they look perfect. There are no flaws."

Piers’ comments were not taken well by many people, including Ariana Grande – and her mother – of all people.

READ MORE: Little Mix fans left heartbroken as Jesy Nelson breaks down in bullying documentary

