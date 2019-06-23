Manchester Pride 2019 line-up: from Ariana Grande to Years and Years

23 June 2019, 15:58 | Updated: 23 June 2019, 16:26

Flying the flag: Manchester Pride is an annual LGBT pride festival and parade at Canal Street and the surrounding area, with a parade through the streets of Manchester
Flying the flag: Manchester Pride is an annual LGBT pride festival and parade at Canal Street and the surrounding area, with a parade through the streets of Manchester. Picture: Manchester Pride

All you need to know about this year's event

Grammy and Brit Award winner and honorary Mancunian Ariana Grande will return to the city to headline the LGBT+ charity’s new event Manchester Pride Live at Mayfield this August bank holiday weekend.

Ariana Grande will be headlining Manchester Pride 2019
Ariana Grande will be headlining Manchester Pride 2019. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The singer will join a stellar line-up including British synth-pop band Years and Years and '80s duo Bananarama as she performs a selection of songs from her Sweetener World Tour at the new live element of the Manchester Pride Festival, which this year is headline sponsored by boohoo and boohooMAN.

Plus Chelcee Grimes, Becky Hill, Liberty X, Louisa, Youngr, Pixie Lott, Four of Diamonds and transgender German singer songwriter Kim Petras will perform over the weekend.

DJs and dance music based performers will include Basement Jaxx, Nicky Siano: Hallelujah Disco, Gok Wan, Rhythm of the 90s, We Love Pop, Jodie Harsh, Hercules and Love Affair, K-Klass Live and Faithless.

Northern favourites Bongos Bingo will be hosting a stage takeover on Sunday.

The event, which will take place throughout the Mayfield site in Piccadilly, will feature a number of performance spaces including a huge 9,000 capacity outdoor performance space The Yard, the cavernous indoor Depot will play host to DJs and dance acts and The Sorting Room will host a street food market, bars, and another stage area will feature pop-up performances. Plus the platforms of the station will be home to a funfair.

For those that don’t want to attend Manchester Pride Live, the Gay Village Party will be the heart of the Manchester Pride Festival with the ultimate street party. With community performances in Sackville Gardens, plus markets and parties across the village’s venues, it will continue to be home to the hub of the festival’s LGBT+ celebration.

The stage in Sackville Gardens will host performances by Liberty X, Saara Aalto and Lucy Spraggan. It will also host the trans pride event and family Pride activity on Saturday after the parade.

Which performers will be on which days?

Saturday 24th August 
Years & Years
Kim Petras
Louisa
Lady Leshurr
Youngr
Gok Wan
Basement Jaxx [DJ set]
HEDKANDI 20th Anniversary Tour
Freemasons w/ Katherine Ellis
Jodie Harsh
K-Klass Live
Sink the Pink DJs
Rhythm of the 90s

Sunday 25th August 
Ariana Grande
Bananarama
Pixie Lott
Nicky Siano's: Hallelujah Disco
Becky Hill
Four of Diamonds
Chelcee Grimes
Faithless [DJ Set]
Hercules and Love Affair
Bongos Bingo
We Love Pop

When will it take place?

The Manchester Pride Festival will take place over August bank holiday weekend from Friday 23 August to Monday 26 August. It will include Manchester Pride Live, the Gay Village Party, The Manchester Pride Parade, The Superbia Weekend, Youth PrideMCR and The Candlelit Vigil.

How much does it cost?

There are three ticket options for Manchester Pride Live. The Rainbow Pass from Saturday (£34.50), Sunday (£38.50) or Weekend (£64.50) also provides unlimited weekend access to The Gay Village Party. These tickets provide access to each of Manchester Pride Live performance areas, pop up performances and fairground.

Tickets to the Gay Village Party provide unlimited day (£10) or weekend access (£15) plus a family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children on Saturday and Sunday only is available for £20.

More Events

See more More Events

Wimbledon 2019 is about to kick off

Wimbledon 2019: Dates, ticket information and dress code revealed
Royal Ascot has a strict dress code

What's the dress code for Royal Ascot's Ladies Day?

Here's the latest Glastonbury weather forecast for 2019

Glastonbury weather forecast 2019: Met Office predict rain during the music festival
Is Foodies Fest coming to a city near you?

Don't miss Foodies Festival, the UK's biggest celebration of food and drink
Underbelly Festival Southbank is a treat for the whole family

Underbelly Festival Southbank is back in London - here's how to get tickets

Trending on Heart

Finn O'Connor is a controversial character from Hollyoaks played by actor Keith Rice.

Who is Finn O’Connor? All you need to know about Hollyoaks returnee

TV & Movies

Yewande and Danny end up in an explosive argument when she discovers he has eyes for Arabella.

Love Island’s Yewande Biala threatens to QUIT after Danny Williams leaves her in tears

TV & Movies

According to financial statements released this week, the 53-year-old is worth an estimated £10.5 million.

Paul Hollywood to 'pay ex-wife Alex £5 million' in divorce settlement

Celebrities

The Islander's former fiancé has called out her behaviour, branding her "fake" and "fame-hungry".

Love Island's Maura Higgins branded 'fake' and 'fame-hungry' by ex-fiancé

TV & Movies

Maura

Has Maura Higgins had plastic surgery? Love Island star before and after

TV & Movies

Joe Swash misses newborn son Rex's first ever cheeky smile.

Joe Swash 'GUTTED' as he misses baby Rex's first smile

Celebrities