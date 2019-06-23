Manchester Pride 2019 line-up: from Ariana Grande to Years and Years

Flying the flag: Manchester Pride is an annual LGBT pride festival and parade at Canal Street and the surrounding area, with a parade through the streets of Manchester. Picture: Manchester Pride

All you need to know about this year's event

Grammy and Brit Award winner and honorary Mancunian Ariana Grande will return to the city to headline the LGBT+ charity’s new event Manchester Pride Live at Mayfield this August bank holiday weekend.

Ariana Grande will be headlining Manchester Pride 2019. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The singer will join a stellar line-up including British synth-pop band Years and Years and '80s duo Bananarama as she performs a selection of songs from her Sweetener World Tour at the new live element of the Manchester Pride Festival, which this year is headline sponsored by boohoo and boohooMAN.

Plus Chelcee Grimes, Becky Hill, Liberty X, Louisa, Youngr, Pixie Lott, Four of Diamonds and transgender German singer songwriter Kim Petras will perform over the weekend.

DJs and dance music based performers will include Basement Jaxx, Nicky Siano: Hallelujah Disco, Gok Wan, Rhythm of the 90s, We Love Pop, Jodie Harsh, Hercules and Love Affair, K-Klass Live and Faithless.

Northern favourites Bongos Bingo will be hosting a stage takeover on Sunday.

The event, which will take place throughout the Mayfield site in Piccadilly, will feature a number of performance spaces including a huge 9,000 capacity outdoor performance space The Yard, the cavernous indoor Depot will play host to DJs and dance acts and The Sorting Room will host a street food market, bars, and another stage area will feature pop-up performances. Plus the platforms of the station will be home to a funfair.

For those that don’t want to attend Manchester Pride Live, the Gay Village Party will be the heart of the Manchester Pride Festival with the ultimate street party. With community performances in Sackville Gardens, plus markets and parties across the village’s venues, it will continue to be home to the hub of the festival’s LGBT+ celebration.

The stage in Sackville Gardens will host performances by Liberty X, Saara Aalto and Lucy Spraggan. It will also host the trans pride event and family Pride activity on Saturday after the parade.

Which performers will be on which days?

Saturday 24th August

Years & Years

Kim Petras

Louisa

Lady Leshurr

Youngr

Gok Wan

Basement Jaxx [DJ set]

HEDKANDI 20th Anniversary Tour

Freemasons w/ Katherine Ellis

Jodie Harsh

K-Klass Live

Sink the Pink DJs

Rhythm of the 90s



Sunday 25th August

Ariana Grande

Bananarama

Pixie Lott

Nicky Siano's: Hallelujah Disco

Becky Hill

Four of Diamonds

Chelcee Grimes

Faithless [DJ Set]

Hercules and Love Affair

Bongos Bingo

We Love Pop

When will it take place?

The Manchester Pride Festival will take place over August bank holiday weekend from Friday 23 August to Monday 26 August. It will include Manchester Pride Live, the Gay Village Party, The Manchester Pride Parade, The Superbia Weekend, Youth PrideMCR and The Candlelit Vigil.

How much does it cost?

There are three ticket options for Manchester Pride Live. The Rainbow Pass from Saturday (£34.50), Sunday (£38.50) or Weekend (£64.50) also provides unlimited weekend access to The Gay Village Party. These tickets provide access to each of Manchester Pride Live performance areas, pop up performances and fairground.

Tickets to the Gay Village Party provide unlimited day (£10) or weekend access (£15) plus a family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children on Saturday and Sunday only is available for £20.

