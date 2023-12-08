Robbie Williams returns to Hyde Park on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a UK exclusive show

8 December 2023, 06:00

Robbie Williams is to headline the American Express Presents British Summertime in Hyde Park
Robbie Williams is to headline the American Express Presents British Summertime in Hyde Park. Picture: Robbie Williams

American Express presents BST Hyde Park is delighted to announce the next monumental headliner for 2024, Robbie Williams.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK’s own greatest entertainer and global icon, Robbie Williams, is making his big return to Hyde Park on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a UK exclusive show. Tickets go on sale Friday 8 December 10am GMT, visit www.bst-hydepark.com

It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park. I can’t wait to see you all there!

- Robbie Williams

Since bursting on to the stage as the youngest member of Take That in 1990 and then going solo in 1995, Robbie Williams has been at the top of his game for over 30 years, and it’s an understatement to call him one of the UK’s best musical exports.

Robbie is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, a huge 80 million album sales worldwide, 14 Number 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artist in music history. Robbie secured his 14th UK Number 1 album with “XXV,” which topped the chart in its first week of release. The global hits of Robbie Williams are endless… Feel, Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You and his best-selling and most iconic single, Angels.

Last year Williams released “XXV,” a hit packed album celebrating his 25 years as a solo artist, and featuring countless Number 1s, fan favourites and original tracks. He soon followed with a successful UK tour last year which is currently on the road across Australia and New Zealand.

Never far from the spotlight, Williams last month released his self-titled docuseries via Netflix, offering the world an intimate glimpse into the singer’s life and career, plus his biopic movie 'Better Man', Directed by 'Greatest Showman' Director Michael Gracey, will be released in 2024.

Tickets purchased for the Amex VIP Summer Garden, VIP HydeAway and Gold Circle areas will include reserved seating. General Admission, Primary Entry and VIP Terrace will all be unreserved standing.

BST Hyde Park 2023 was a year of firsts for the London festival - with once-in-a-lifetime shows from the world’s biggest musical stars P!NK, Guns N’ Roses, Take That, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel and Lana Del Rey. BST Hyde Park’s hugely popular summer event Open House returned for another year, offering a host of free activities throughout the week and All Things Orchestral presented by Myleene Klass and featuring Alfie Boe.

www.bst-hydepark.com | @bsthydepark

AMEX Presale begins at 10am, Tuesday 5 December

General On Sale begins at 10am, Friday 8 December

Watch the official trailer for Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary

