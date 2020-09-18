Steps Tour 2021: What The Future Holds venues, dates and tickets

Steps are touring the UK in 2021. Picture: Steps

The famous five are hitting the road next year, and you can be sure they'll be playing their biggest hits as well as performing tracks from their new album.

There are may reasons to be wishing 2020 was over - and here's another one... Steps are going on tour next year!

The band, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian 'H' Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee, are eagerly counting down the days until fans get to hear their sixth studio album, What The Future Holds.

Their comeback single, What The Future Holds, was written by Sia - and judging by the video, their tour next year is going to be a very glossy production that will have arenas across the UK on their feet, dancing and singing along.

Speaking of the album and tour, Steps add: “We will never forget the past with Steps, it’s what made us, but we’ve got to look to the future too.

"We were so thrilled that the last album was a success and it gave us a new lease of life.

"Performing live has always been our favourite part of being in Steps – we had the most fun of our career on the last tour and we’re already planning for the next one to be our biggest spectacle yet.

"We are so excited for everyone to hear this new album and to come join us on tour.”

Of course Steps also promise to play some of the other huge hits that they've delighted fans with since they formed in 1997 - expect to hear One For Sorrow, Tragedy, Better Best Forgotten, Stomp... and more!

Steps will be getting everyone moving in their seats. Picture: Steps

What The Future Holds 2021 UK Tour Dates

Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre