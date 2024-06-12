Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? The real reason for her exit revealed

12 June 2024, 16:59

Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru
Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru. Picture: YouTube/StudioCanal UK/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

One familiar face is missing from the Paddington in Peru trailer as Sally Hawkins is replaced by Emily Mortimer in the role of Mrs Brown. But why is she not in the new film? Here is everything we know about Sally Hawkins' exit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The trailer for Paddington 3 has been dropped as we can’t wait to see what adventures our favourite bear is going to get up to!

With an all star cast including Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Boradbent and Rachel Zegler, there is one familiar face who will be missing from Paddington in Peru.

Sally Hawkins who played Mrs Brown in Paddington and Paddington 2 will not be returning for a third Paddington film, with actress Emily Mortimer replacing her in the role.

But why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3 and when is the UK release date? Here is everything we know about her role being recast and the film’s debut.

Paddington 3 trailer has been released
Paddington 3 trailer has been released. Picture: YouTube/StudioCanal UK

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3?

After starring in the first and second Paddington films, Sally Hawkins will not be returning for Paddington 3, with her character Mrs Brown will now being played by Emily Mortimer.

The Oscar nominated actress revealed last year that she would not be taking part in the movie as she believed it was time to 'hand the reins' over to someone new.

Speaking to to Digital Spy about her exit from the film, Sally said: "For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can't get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special."

Sally Hawkins is not returning to Paddington
Sally Hawkins is not returning to Paddington. Picture: YouTube/StudioCanal UK

Sally went on to add: "She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington's world.

"I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family – the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy.

"I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed."

Watch the Paddington in Peru trailer here:

Watch the trailer for Paddington 3

Fans were left devastated by the recast news, with many of them taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Sally's departure.

One user wrote: "I'm so sad that they recast Sally Hawkins in Paddington 3."

Another stated: "Sally Hawkins didn’t return for Paddington in Peru?!!! This is an outrage!"

With another adding: "I'm devastated. How are you gonna have Paddington without Sally Hawkins"

Emily Mortimer now plays Mrs Brown in Paddington in Peru
Emily Mortimer now plays Mrs Brown in Paddington in Peru. Picture: YouTube/StudioCanal UK

Paddington 3 release date UK?

Paddington in Peru will be released in the UK on the 8th of November 2024, before being shown in the USA on the 17th of January 2025.

