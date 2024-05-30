Who are The Outlaws cast and where have you seen them before?

30 May 2024, 20:30

Season 3 of The Outlaws dropped on the 30th of May
Season 3 of The Outlaws dropped on the 30th of May. Picture: Prime Video

By Tiasha Debray

The Outlaws has a star-studded cast, so who’s in the third season and where have you seen them before?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Outlaws has just dropped its third season and with its stellar cast, you’ve probably been scratching your head wondering ‘Where have I seen them before?!’

The thriller comedy follows the story of seven strangers who are completing Community Payback in Bristol, but everything changes when they find a bag of money and they fall in with dangerous people that they’re not ready for.

From the likes of Stephen Merchant, Eleanor Tomlinson, Rhianne Barreto and Christopher Walken to Jessica Gunning who the world was recently enchanted and horrified by in her role as Martha on Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, there are a few familiar faces in the latest season.

Here are the main cast of The Outlaws season 3 and the biggest roles that you may recognise them from.

The Outlaws follows the story of seven strangers doing community service
The Outlaws follows the story of seven strangers doing community service . Picture: Prime Video

Rhianne Barreto plays Rani Rekowski in The Outlaws

Rhianne Barreto plays Rani
Rhianne Barreto plays Rani. Picture: Getty

The character Rani is an Oxford applicant with a bright future but she unfortunately wilters under the standards placed on her by her strict parents.

Rani is played by Rhianne Barreto, 26, who you might recognise from TV series Hanna (2019), Dixi (2017), Honour (2020), No Escape (2023).

Darren Boyd plays John Halloran in The Outlaws

Darren Boyd plays John
Darren Boyd plays John. Picture: Getty

The character John is a right-winged businessman who strikes to impress a cold and unloving father whilst trying to keep his failing business afloat.

John is played by Darren Boyd, 53, who has a long history in the industry, working in film and television since 1999.

You may recognise the actor from some of his work in Green Wing (2006), The Jane Show (2006 - 2007), Spy (2011 - 2012), Luther (2015), Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), Killing Eve (2018), Lucky Man (2016 - 2018), Fortitude (2015 - 2018) and Trying (2020 - 2024).

Christopher Walken plays Frank Sheldon in The Outlaws

Christopher Walken plays Frank
Christopher Walken plays Frank. Picture: Getty

The character Frank is an ex-conman from America who’s now living with his estranged daughter and grandchildren.

We’ll find it hard to believe that you don’t recognise Christopher, 81, but the man has had a prolific career in the film industry with iconic films such as Dune (2024), Catch Me If You Can (2002), Hairspray (2007), Severance (2022), Wedding Crashers (2005), Click (2006) just to name a few.

Gamba Cole plays Christian Taylor/Ben Eastfield in The Outlaws

Gamba Cole plays Ben/Christian
Gamba Cole plays Ben/Christian. Picture: Getty

The character Ben is that of a young security guard who is his younger sister's carer. Ben’s carrying out community service for the real Christian Taylor to pay him back a debt.

You might recognise Gamba, 31, from his roles in Hanna (2019) which he appeared in alongside Rhianne, Death in Paradise (2023) and Lucky Man (2018) which also starred Darren.

Jessica Gunning plays Diane Pemberley in The Outlaws

Jessica Gunning plays Diane
Jessica Gunning plays Diane. Picture: Getty

The character Diane is a former child delinquent but now supervises community service which a little too many bees in her bonnet.

You’ll recognise Jessica, 38, from her recent appearance in the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer (2024) and she also appeared in Back (2017 - 2022), Fortitude (2015 - 2018) alongside Darren Boyd and Law & Order: UK (2009 - 2014).

Clare Perkins plays Myrna Okeke in The Outlaws

Clare Perkins plays Myrna
Clare Perkins plays Myrna. Picture: Getty

The character Myrna is a leftie activist who often butts head with John, however, she’s personally dealing with a death that she was responsible for.

You might recognise Clare, 58, from EastEnders (1997 - 2013), Family Affairs (2006 - 2011), Casualty (2001 - 2008), Holby City (2006 - 2011), Wheel of Time (2021).

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Lady Gabriella Penrose-Howe in The Outlaws

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Lady Gabriella
Eleanor Tomlinson plays Lady Gabriella. Picture: Getty

Lady Gabriella is the classic head-in-the-cloud socialite, reality TV star and social media influencer who has no regard for others and deals with her own anger management and addiction issues.

You’ll recognise Eleanor, 32, from the cult classic film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008) as well as the iconic David Nicholls book adaptation of One Day (2024), Jack the Giant Slayer (2013), The Illusionist (2006), Poldark (2015 - 2019).

Stephen Merchant plays Gregory Dillard in The Outlaws

Stephen Merchant plays Gregory
Stephen Merchant plays Gregory. Picture: Getty

Gregory is a terrible and unsuccessful lawyer who’s doing his best to bounce back from a heartbreaking divorce.

Stephen, 49, is a national treasure and you’ll recognise the actor and writer from the absolutely iconic work of The Office (2005 - 2013), Extras (2006 - 2007), Logan (2017), Modern Family (2014 - 2020) and An Idiot Abroad (2010 - 2011) just to name a few.

Charles Babalola plays Malaki in The Outlaws

Charles Babalola plays Malaki
Charles Babalola plays Malaki. Picture: Getty

Malaki is a gang leader of the Brook Hill gang and he’s been running the drug operations in Bristol.

You may recognise Charles, 34, from Gretel & Hansel (2020), Black Mirror (2016 - 2019), Broadchurch (2017), The Legend Of Tarzan ((2016).

Ian McElhinney plays John Halloran Snr. in The Outlaws

Ian McElhinney plays John Snr
Ian McElhinney plays John Snr. Picture: Getty

John Snr is the father of John played by Darren Boyd.

Ian, 75, is almost certainly a face you recognise, from his work in Game of Thrones (2011 - 2015), Rogue One (2016), Derry Girls (2018 - 2022), The Split (2020 - 2022), Krypton (2018 - 2019).

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Buying London dropped on Netflix on the 22nd of May

Is Buying London scripted? What we know about the new Netflix series

Netflix

Juliana Ardenius is starring in Buying London

Buying London's Juliana Ardenius' age, net worth, nationality and Instagram revealed

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

TV & Movies

16 couples are still together covering all season of Love Island UK ever

Which Love Island couples are still together? Their success stories revealed

TV & Movies

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Love Island start date, time and channel revealed ahead of season 11 premiere

TV & Movies

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Fans have been questioning Eamonn Holmes's net worth following his split from Ruth Langsford

What is Eamonn Holmes' net worth? His earnings revealed amid split from Ruth Langsford

Tori and Jack have revealed their rough baby plans

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori reveal baby plans following pregnancy rumours

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm viewers are looking for a new show to watch

Five TV shows Clarkson's Farm fans will love

l

Love Island line-up 2024 revealed

TV & Movies

The BGT semi-finals are taking part this week

Who won last night's BGT semi final?

Netflix's Buying London dropped on the 22nd of May 2024

Will there be a Buying London season 2? Everything we know about the next Netflix series

Trending on Heart

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress

Maya Jama's age, height, net worth, ethnicity and relationship with Stormzy revealed

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? All the details on how to visit Diddly Squat

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Olivia Wayne is a presenter for DDRE Global on Buying London

Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

Love Island 2024 has gotten a whole new villa

Where is the Love Island 2024 villa? All the location details revealed

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix has had to quit her job due to fan

MAFS Australia’s Ellie Dix quits job after disgruntled fans target her workplace

Married at First Sight

Fans hope Line of Duty will return

Is Line of Duty coming back? Everything we know about a possible season 7

Lucca Allen impressed Jeremy Clarkson with his recipe for nettle soup, which was sold in the Diddly Squat Farm Shop

Who is Lucca Allen? Clarkson's Farm star, Rachel Allen's son and racing driver

Andy Cato appears in Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Andy Cato? His age, wife, height, Groove Armada past and net worth revealed
The Bridgerton family are the focus for the main love interests in the series

Which Bridgerton sibling will lead season 4?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards 2024

What happened between Celine Dion and Taylor Swift?

Stacey Solomon has revealed she wants to quit TV

Stacey Solomon announces plans to step back from TV in dramatic career move

Jeremy Clarkson in a black shirt and jeans

Inside Jeremy Clarkson's family life including his children and grandchildren

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

Married at First Sight

There are a couple of MAFS NZ couples still together

Which MAFS NZ couples are still together? The success stories revealed

Married at First Sight

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is a cast member on Buying London

Buying London's Rasa Bagdonaviciute's age, net worth, nationality and previous TV work revealed