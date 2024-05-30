Who are The Outlaws cast and where have you seen them before?

By Tiasha Debray

The Outlaws has a star-studded cast, so who’s in the third season and where have you seen them before?

The Outlaws has just dropped its third season and with its stellar cast, you’ve probably been scratching your head wondering ‘Where have I seen them before?!’

The thriller comedy follows the story of seven strangers who are completing Community Payback in Bristol, but everything changes when they find a bag of money and they fall in with dangerous people that they’re not ready for.

From the likes of Stephen Merchant, Eleanor Tomlinson, Rhianne Barreto and Christopher Walken to Jessica Gunning who the world was recently enchanted and horrified by in her role as Martha on Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, there are a few familiar faces in the latest season.

Here are the main cast of The Outlaws season 3 and the biggest roles that you may recognise them from.

Rhianne Barreto plays Rani Rekowski in The Outlaws

The character Rani is an Oxford applicant with a bright future but she unfortunately wilters under the standards placed on her by her strict parents.

Rani is played by Rhianne Barreto, 26, who you might recognise from TV series Hanna (2019), Dixi (2017), Honour (2020), No Escape (2023).

Darren Boyd plays John Halloran in The Outlaws

The character John is a right-winged businessman who strikes to impress a cold and unloving father whilst trying to keep his failing business afloat.

John is played by Darren Boyd, 53, who has a long history in the industry, working in film and television since 1999.

You may recognise the actor from some of his work in Green Wing (2006), The Jane Show (2006 - 2007), Spy (2011 - 2012), Luther (2015), Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), Killing Eve (2018), Lucky Man (2016 - 2018), Fortitude (2015 - 2018) and Trying (2020 - 2024).

Christopher Walken plays Frank Sheldon in The Outlaws

The character Frank is an ex-conman from America who’s now living with his estranged daughter and grandchildren.

We’ll find it hard to believe that you don’t recognise Christopher, 81, but the man has had a prolific career in the film industry with iconic films such as Dune (2024), Catch Me If You Can (2002), Hairspray (2007), Severance (2022), Wedding Crashers (2005), Click (2006) just to name a few.

Gamba Cole plays Christian Taylor/Ben Eastfield in The Outlaws

The character Ben is that of a young security guard who is his younger sister's carer. Ben’s carrying out community service for the real Christian Taylor to pay him back a debt.

You might recognise Gamba, 31, from his roles in Hanna (2019) which he appeared in alongside Rhianne, Death in Paradise (2023) and Lucky Man (2018) which also starred Darren.

Jessica Gunning plays Diane Pemberley in The Outlaws

The character Diane is a former child delinquent but now supervises community service which a little too many bees in her bonnet.

You’ll recognise Jessica, 38, from her recent appearance in the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer (2024) and she also appeared in Back (2017 - 2022), Fortitude (2015 - 2018) alongside Darren Boyd and Law & Order: UK (2009 - 2014).

Clare Perkins plays Myrna Okeke in The Outlaws

The character Myrna is a leftie activist who often butts head with John, however, she’s personally dealing with a death that she was responsible for.

You might recognise Clare, 58, from EastEnders (1997 - 2013), Family Affairs (2006 - 2011), Casualty (2001 - 2008), Holby City (2006 - 2011), Wheel of Time (2021).

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Lady Gabriella Penrose-Howe in The Outlaws

Lady Gabriella is the classic head-in-the-cloud socialite, reality TV star and social media influencer who has no regard for others and deals with her own anger management and addiction issues.

You’ll recognise Eleanor, 32, from the cult classic film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008) as well as the iconic David Nicholls book adaptation of One Day (2024), Jack the Giant Slayer (2013), The Illusionist (2006), Poldark (2015 - 2019).

Stephen Merchant plays Gregory Dillard in The Outlaws

Gregory is a terrible and unsuccessful lawyer who’s doing his best to bounce back from a heartbreaking divorce.

Stephen, 49, is a national treasure and you’ll recognise the actor and writer from the absolutely iconic work of The Office (2005 - 2013), Extras (2006 - 2007), Logan (2017), Modern Family (2014 - 2020) and An Idiot Abroad (2010 - 2011) just to name a few.

Charles Babalola plays Malaki in The Outlaws

Malaki is a gang leader of the Brook Hill gang and he’s been running the drug operations in Bristol.

You may recognise Charles, 34, from Gretel & Hansel (2020), Black Mirror (2016 - 2019), Broadchurch (2017), The Legend Of Tarzan ((2016).

Ian McElhinney plays John Halloran Snr. in The Outlaws

John Snr is the father of John played by Darren Boyd.

Ian, 75, is almost certainly a face you recognise, from his work in Game of Thrones (2011 - 2015), Rogue One (2016), Derry Girls (2018 - 2022), The Split (2020 - 2022), Krypton (2018 - 2019).