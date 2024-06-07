Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots is back for 2024 – with special guest Craig David!

7 June 2024, 08:20 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 09:55

Heart will be live in Ibiza at the end of June!
Heart will be live in Ibiza at the end of June! Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Heart are heading to Ibiza at the end of June, bringing you the biggest Club Classic's party from the iconic Café Mambo.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For the third year in a row we are taking Heart back to the party island of Ibiza for an unforgettable weekend of Club Classics.

On Friday 28th and Saturday 29th June, Heart's Toby Anstis, Pandora and Mark Wright will be bringing you the biggest Club Classic's party live from the iconic Café Mambo.

If that wasn't enough, we've also got chart-topping legend and Ibiza regular Craig David joining us for an exclusive set on the Saturday night.

As well as being able to listen to Craig David's set on Heart, you'll also be able to watch it on our live stream on Global Player - the official Heart app.

Craig David will be joining Heart Live in Ibiza on the Saturday for an exclusive set
Craig David will be joining Heart Live in Ibiza on the Saturday for an exclusive set. Picture: PH

You could even be there watching Toby Anstis, Pandora and Mark Wright and Craig David perform at Café Mambo for Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots! Over the next few weeks we're going to have loads of chances for you to win your way to Ibiza to come and party with us – stay tuned for more details soon!

Craig David announces Heart Live from Ibiza with Boots!

