The Script Satellites World Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

20 May 2024, 06:00

The Script Satellites World Tour has been announced
The Script Satellites World Tour has been announced. Picture: Jordan Rossi

By Hope Wilson

The Script have announced a brand new tour for 2024.

The Script are heading on the road this November with their Satellites World Tour.

Joined by very special guest Tom Walker, the legendary Irish band will making their way around the UK as they debut their new album, 'Satellites'.

Known for hit songs such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved and Breakeven, The Script have achieved over 10 billion streams worldwide and sold over 12 million albums.

Fans can expect to hear these classic tunes as well as brand new music, as the band play various venues across the country.

The Script are touring their new album Satellites
The Script are touring their new album Satellites. Picture: bmg

The Script Satellites World Tour dates:

Mon 18 Nov 2024- Cardiff Utilita Arena 

Tue 19 Nov 2024- Bournemouth International Centre

Wed 20 Nov 2024- Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 22 Nov 2024- Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 23 Nov 2024- London The O2

Mon 25 Nov 2024- Liverpool M&S Bank Arena 

Tue 26 Nov 2024- Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thu 28 Nov 2024- Leeds First Direct Arena 

Fri 29 Nov 2024- Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 30 Nov 2024- Manchester Co-op Live

Fans who pre-order 'Satellites' from the band’s official store HERE before 5pm BST on Tuesday, May 21st will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tickets for the UK and Ireland tour dates.

The pre-sale will open at 9:30am on Wednesday, May 22nd. Any remaining tickets go on general sale HERE from 9:30am on Friday, May 24th.

