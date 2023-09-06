UB40 ft Ali Campbell announce The Hits Tour for 2024: Tickets, guests and UK venues

6 September 2023, 12:39

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell have announced The Hits Tour for 2024 in arenas across the UK, celebrating the biggest songs from the UK’s most successful Reggae band of all-time.

The Hits Tour will begin on 6th April at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, before going on to Glasgow, Leeds, London’s The O2, Birmingham, Cardiff, before its finale in Nottingham.

The announcement comes today as Ali Campbell celebrates the band being inducted into the Music Walk of Fame with an intimate show at London’s Koko. The ceremony will see the unveiling of a stone on the Walk of Fame on Camden High Street.

Next week also marks 40 years since the release of UB40’s seminal album ‘Labour of Love’ on 12th September 1983, which produced the groundbreaking hits that will be performed on this tour such as ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, ‘Many Rivers to Cross’, ‘Please Don’t Make Me Cry’, and of course the ubiquitous ‘Red Red Wine’ which topped the charts both sides of the Atlantic.

Further hits from across the band’s career such as ‘Kingston Town’, a cover of ‘I Got You Babe’ with Chrissie Hynde, and ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’ helped the band and Ali Campbell become the authentic voice of UK Reggae, with a total of 70 million records sold, as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe.

Joining UB40 featuring Ali Campbell for the tour will be very special guest, Bitty McLean.

Bitty emerged in the 1990’s, and appeared on UB40’s 1993 album ‘Promise and Lies’. Bitty’s own recordings including ‘It Keeps Raining (Tears From My Eyes), ‘Dedicated To The One I Love’ and ‘Here I Stand’ notched up 3 UK top ten singles by 1994 selling over 1 million records. He continues to be one of Britain’s premier Reggae vocalists.

Tour Dates

6 April - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

7 April - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo*

9 April - Leeds - First Direct Arena

11 April - London - The O2

13 April - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

14 April - Cardiff - Utilita Arena

16 April Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

* Bitty McLean not performing on this show

Tickets go on sale Friday 8th September 2023 at 10am. Buy tickets here.

