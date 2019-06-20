Man charged after Exeter Uni gun reports

A man has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, after reports of someone threatening students at the University of Exeter.

Police were called to the Streatham Campus yesterday afternoon.

Yihe Xiong, 25, of Bonhay Road, Exeter, is due at Exeter Magistrates this morning.

Superintendent Matt Lawler, the local police commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon, said: "I would like to reiterate our thanks to the university, its staff and students for their calm response and their assistance with our investigation."