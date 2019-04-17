Murder investigation in Exeter

17 April 2019, 12:24

Crime Scene Police Tape

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Exeter.

The woman, also 35, was found at an address in Chancellors Way at 4.30am and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the Spar shop in Pinhoe a short time later. He has been taken into custody at Torquay.

The pair are known to each other and police are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team have launched a murder enquiry to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.

A cordon remains in place around the scene and at the Spar shop while forensic examinations are carried out. House-to-house enquiries are being conducted in the area.

Anyone who has information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or phone on 101, quoting crime reference number CR/033454/19.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

What items of Princess Diana’s jewellery has Meghan worn before?

Royals

Ex-Peru president Alan Garcia in a coma after shooting himself during his arrest

UK & World

Visa Mastercard

Every adult could receive £300 from MasterCard for incorrect fees...even if you've never owned one!

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Music

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage

Britney Spears fans concerned over mum Lynne’s cryptic social media post

Celebrities

Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer

Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - October 6, 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along

TV & Movies

Claire's Accessories are famed for their ear-piercing services but have recently come under fire

Children's ear piercing branded 'abuse' by Claire's worker who witnessed kids 'screaming'

Lifestyle