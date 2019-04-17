Murder investigation in Exeter

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Exeter.

The woman, also 35, was found at an address in Chancellors Way at 4.30am and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the Spar shop in Pinhoe a short time later. He has been taken into custody at Torquay.

The pair are known to each other and police are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team have launched a murder enquiry to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.

A cordon remains in place around the scene and at the Spar shop while forensic examinations are carried out. House-to-house enquiries are being conducted in the area.

Anyone who has information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or phone on 101, quoting crime reference number CR/033454/19.