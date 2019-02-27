Murder investigation started in Paignton

A murder investigation has started after the death of a man in Paignton.

The man, in his 70's, was found at an address in Midvale Road at lunchtime today.

Police are currently treating the death as suspicious. Next of kin have not yet been informed.

A 41-year-old woman from Paignton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Emergency services remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 348 of Wednesday 27 February.