Woman dies after getting trapped under car

An elderly woman has died after becoming trapped underneath her car in Plymstock.

Emergency services were called out to Shortwood Crescent on Monday afternoon.

The 72-year-old woman sustained serious chest injuries and was treated at the scene. She was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth but later pronounced dead.

South West Ambulance Service, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, and specialist medical staff from the Devon Air Ambulance were also in attendance.

Police officers from the Roads Policing Team, including a specialist vehicle examiner, carried out a thorough scene investigation.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash cam footage to contact them via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting log 338 of 13/05/19.