2 People Arrested After Incident At Rickmansworth Tesco

4 January 2019, 12:11 | Updated: 4 January 2019, 12:13

police tape generic

Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that happened at Tesco in Rickmansworth on Sunday, December 23.

A 45 year old man from Edgware has been arrested on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving.

A 32 year old woman from Borehamwood has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, theft and dangerous driving.

They both remain in police custody at this time.

Just before 2pm on December 23, police were called to a report of a car being in collision with several people in the Tesco car park on Harefield Road.

The ambulance service also attended the incident and a woman was taken to Watford General Hospital after sustaining a serious injury. She is now out of hospital and recovering at home.

Another person, a man, sustained slight injuries and also received hospital treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 397 of December 23.

