Four terror suspects held at Luton Airport

13 April 2019, 08:06 | Updated: 13 April 2019, 08:10

Luton Airport

Four men have been arrested at Luton Airport suspected of being members of a banned terrorist group.

The men, all Sri Lankan nationals, are currently being held in custody at a police station in Bedfordshire, according to Scotland Yard.

They arrived on an international flight on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman said: "Police at the airport were made aware of the men the next day, Thursday April 11 and subsequently stopped them under schedule seven of the Terrorism Act 2000."

Inquiries are ongoing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lomachenko vs Crolla: Anthony Crolla knocked out by pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko

Sport

British man, 35, charged over violent assault near Bondi Beach

UK & World

Gang who beat and tortured boy, 16, jailed for 23 years

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Disney have just announced the launch date for Disney Plus

Disney films will be leaving Netflix as they launch new Disney+ service

Showbiz

Anton Du Beke has been tipped to replace Darcey

New Strictly judge: who will replace Darcey Bussell?

TV & Movies

Ikea bag

Bride shares a genius Ikea bag hack to help you pee in your wedding gown

Weddings

This surgeon has developed a workout to help stop snoring

This five minute mouth workout will stop your snoring

Lifestyle

Tired primary school children will be given Fridays off

A primary school is giving children Friday afternoons off because "they're too tired"

Lifestyle

Easter weekend kicks off next week (stock image)

When is Easter 2019, is it a Bank Holiday and why do we celebrate it?

Lifestyle