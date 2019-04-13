Four terror suspects held at Luton Airport

Four men have been arrested at Luton Airport suspected of being members of a banned terrorist group.

The men, all Sri Lankan nationals, are currently being held in custody at a police station in Bedfordshire, according to Scotland Yard.

They arrived on an international flight on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman said: "Police at the airport were made aware of the men the next day, Thursday April 11 and subsequently stopped them under schedule seven of the Terrorism Act 2000."

Inquiries are ongoing.