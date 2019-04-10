Woman hit over the head with a shovel in Kettering

10 April 2019, 14:37 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 14:38

police tape generic

A car was damaged and a woman was assaulted by another woman in Bath Road, Kettering, earlier this week.

The assault happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday, April 8, after the offender caused damage to the woman’s car with a shovel. When challenged, the offender assaulted the woman, hitting her in the stomach and to the head with the shovel before leaving in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as white, aged in her 20s, with brown hair that was tied up in a top knot. She was wearing dark clothing, had long false eyelashes and spoke with a local accent.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

