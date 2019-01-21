72 arrested as part of drink-drive campaign

Gloucestershire Police made 72 arrests as part of their Christmas and New Year crackdown on drink and drug driving.

16 of those people were charged with drink or drug driving offences and have appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court. Two more people are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court next month.

Chief Inspector Al Barby said: “Although the campaign has now finished I would still like to reiterate our central message which is to “choose zero” as avoiding alcohol entirely is the only safe option should you need to drive.

"This campaign did focus on the Christmas and New Year period however we will continue to enforce the law all year round and would like to remind people that driving whilst under the influence is never a good idea.

“I would like to pay a tribute to our roads officers and Special Constabulary who carried out roadside operations throughout the campaign whilst helping to enforce the law and educate drivers on the risks that are associated with driving whilst under the influence.

“Safe and social driving is a strand of the Police and Crime Commissioner's crime plan for the county, and drink driving and driving whilst using a mobile are two of the ‘fatal four’ factors that lead to deaths on our roads so please don’t take the risk as it could cost lives.”