Cash machine taken from Lydney store

Thieves have tried to steal a cash machine from a shop in the Forest of Dean.

It happened in Lyndey early this morning.

Here's the latest from Gloucestershire Police.

We were called to Co-Op on Newerne Street in Lydney shortly before 2.25am this morning following reports of a ram raid.

Two vehicles which are believed to have been involved in the raid were found nearby as well as the stolen cash machine.

A scene guard is currently in place at the shop whilst forensic enquiries take place.

No arrests have been made as of yet and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 27 of 17 May.

Alternatively you can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.