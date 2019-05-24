Changes to Boots Corner trial

More changes to the road layout in Cheltenham are on the way as part of the trial closure of Boots corner.

Following feedback the changes will come in as phase 4 of the transport plan as it enters its final six months.

The changes, which will go live from June, are in response to common themes raised during the trial, including blue badge provision and access for businesses on Clarence Parade and parts of Clarence Street.

Gloucestershire County Council is running revised experimental traffic regulation orders (TROs) for a new six month period from June 2019 with the following key elements:

A new 24 hour bus gate restriction on Clarence Street between its junctions with Post Office Lane and Imperial Circus - this continues the restriction meaning that only buses, taxisand cycles can use this route

A new Prohibition of Driving arrangement consisting of the route Pittville Street > High Street > Promenade > Imperial Circus > Clarence Street > North Street.

The removal of the experimental Prohibition of Driving on Clarence Street from Cheltenham House car park to Post Office Lane and on Clarence Parade

Introducing two-way traffic on part of Clarence Street (from St Georges Place to the Clarence Parade junction), on Clarence Parade and on Crescent Place - this will be the first time that two way traffic has been allowed on these streets for several decades.

Revised waiting restrictions on all of the above roads - to improve traffic flows.

Adding 'Blue Badge Holders Only' parking on Winchcombe Street - in response to concerns raised by the Accessibility Forum.

Councillor Andrew McKinlay, cabinet member for development and safety said: ''I welcome these changes being implemented by colleagues at GCC as a positive response to the feedback on the trail to date. We are grateful for the patience of the local traders and trust that these changes respond to the concerns that they have raised.''

