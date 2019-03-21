Gloucester man close to finishing epic challenge

21 March 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 16:22

Adventureman

Gloucestershire's very own Adventureman is close to finishing his latest epic challenge.

Jamie McDonald is doing a 5,500 mile run across the US and will finish the last of his 210 marathons on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old set off on the challenge in April 2018 and has already raised more than $150,000 for sick kids.

Jamie McDonald said,

"After a year running, choosing a route that allowed me to visit as many of the children's hospitals we're supporting as possible, I can't believe I have just a week left. I've set the timings for the finish now, and am inviting members of the public to join me for the final miles on my last day next Wednesday - superhero costumes are optional but very much preferred!

"I've run through freezing rainforest downpours and the Arizona desert summer. I've been caught up in a freak flood that devastated a town, camped in places surrounded by bears, cougars, mountain lions, spiders and snakes - if I didn't have video proof even I'm not sure I'd believe me! - and I've listened to some heart-breaking stories from the children I've met in hospitals over the last four and a half thousand miles. But each injury and each twist and turn has only made me stronger and more determined. I want to help, because I know I can. I know that we can."

"All I can ask is, please do keep donating. My fundraising goal was $1m, and although we're some way off that right now, I'm still holding out hope we can get closer to it, especially with the world record coming up! Please keep sharing, and please keep believing that we can make the world a better place for sick kids everywhere."

Find out more here.

