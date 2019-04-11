Gloucester woman guilty of boyfriend’s manslaughter

A woman from Gloucester who stabbed her partner to death has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Dee Lawrence admitted stabbing Jack Delaney and said she did it because he was threatening her with a knife following an argument.

The 25 year old suffered a single stab wound to his abdomen and was taken to Southmead Hospital, where he died the following morning.

Lawrence, 32, calmly called 999 and said someone had walked into the flat and stabbed him. She told the court she had been in shock at the time and it had been Jack’s idea to blame someone else.

A just of five men and seven women at Bristol Crown Court found Lawrence not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Detective Inspector Gemma Davies, senior investigating officer, said:

"It is now almost 12 months since Jack died, and this has been a difficult time for everyone involved, not least his family and friends.

"I welcome the jury's verdict and hope that Jack's loved ones can now find closure and move on with their lives.

"This has been a long process and I am grateful to every member of my team whose diligence and determination has enabled us to reach this point."