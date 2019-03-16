Gloucestershire Police roll out body worn cameras

16 March 2019, 06:25 | Updated: 16 March 2019, 06:27

Body worn camera

All Gloucestershire police officers and PCSOs will soon be equipped with body worn cameras.

£1.2m has been spent on the cameras which will be used to help capture evidence, deter assaults on frontline staff, secure justice for victims and reduce malicious complaints.

They will also add to officers' safety, particularly when patrolling alone.

The cameras have been funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Martin Surl, "By having a video and sound recording of what they see and hear when they arrive at the scene of an incident, whether that's an RTC, a fight in a pub, or a report of domestic abuse, officers will be able to present compelling evidence to prosecutors. This means a stronger chance of securing justice for victims."

Detective Superintendent Julie Mackay said, "We really believe that giving our officers their own video camera will make a big difference by making them and the public safer. Elsewhere in the country police officers are already wearing cameras and in these places the equipment is helping to capture crucial evidence and even deter offences in the first place. The cameras will help us convict more criminals and that means safer communities here in Gloucestershire."

