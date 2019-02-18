Man Jailed For Attack On Baby Daughter

A man has been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of GBH with intent against his baby daughter.

The 11 week old suffered life changing injuries while in his care in March last year.

Police were called after the baby was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with head injuries, which were believed to have been caused by her father, who can't be named for legal reasons.

He denied causing the injuries throughout his trial.

Detective Inspector Lucie Smith of the Child Abuse Investigation Team said: "This man has assaulted his own child to the extent that she has suffered life-changing injuries. It is our responsibility to ensure that parents who abuse their children are brought to justice.

"We have worked closely with Social Care, Health professionals and the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure that all the available evidence was presented to the court.

"This case, although devastating, will assist us to closely consider how together we can help prevent further cases of child abuse.

"It saddens us that the victim, a vulnerable 11-week old baby, had been subjected to such extreme physical abuse.

"We can only hope that she continues to thrive and despite her injuries, she is regularly described as a happy, contented little girl.

"We would urge all parents and caregivers of babies to familiarise themselves with the ICON initiative - designed to help parents cope with their babies crying and providing practical steps to calm them, and advice on what to do when the crying won’t stop. "