Police try to identify man found near Cirencester

17 April 2019, 13:39 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 13:45

Police believe this is what the man looked like

Police trying to identify a man, after remains were found near Cirencester, say they have had more than 80 calls from people with information.

The body was almost completely skeletal when forestry workers found it in May 2018, in woodland just off the A417 between Cirencester and Stroud, on the Stroud road near the Bathurst Estate. 

But despite getting a DNA sample from the body, no match has been found on any database. The man also had no wallet or phone on him, making the search for his friends and family extremely hard.

Forensic examinations suggest the man was aged between 28-55 and was between five foot five and five foot eight in height. It also suggests he died between 6 to 18 months before his body was found, so most likely sometime in 2017.

Officers launched a public appeal last week to help identify this man, and have used what they know to create an image of what his face may well have looked like.

Scenes of Crime Co-ordinator Martin Cuffe said: "I think any clue that can help us identify this person is vital. 

"Somebody out there is missing him, it's going to be somebody's father, somebody's son, somebody's brother or even somebody's close friend and if anyone has any information we really urge them to come forward."

Officers add that they are not treating the death as suspicious, although it's not clear how the man died. They believe he may have been a walker or someone of a 'transient' nature given what he had on him.

When found the body was clothed in a black/dark grey Peter Storm raincoat, a grey/blue short sleeved shirt (with hand stitched repairs), a black gilet and blue trousers with a dark leather belt.

Dark trainers with a white sole and a beige baseball cap were found next to the body. A small Sony wireless FM radio, aviator sunglasses, a wind up torch and a Karrimor rucksack (which had a white plastic bag covering it in an attempt to waterproof it) were nearby and these are distinctive items which may help to identify him.

Police say if you know of someone who matches the above description that you haven't seen for some time, or believe that you've previously driven past this man within the county please let us know by calling 101 and quoting Operation Octave.

Information can also be submitted via email at Op.Octave@gloucestershire.pnn.police.uk or online here

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

What items of Princess Diana’s jewellery has Meghan worn before?

Royals

Ex-Peru president Alan Garcia in a coma after shooting himself during his arrest

UK & World

Visa Mastercard

Every adult could receive £300 from MasterCard for incorrect fees...even if you've never owned one!

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Music

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage

Britney Spears fans concerned over mum Lynne’s cryptic social media post

Celebrities

Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer

Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - October 6, 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along

TV & Movies

Claire's Accessories are famed for their ear-piercing services but have recently come under fire

Children's ear piercing branded 'abuse' by Claire's worker who witnessed kids 'screaming'

Lifestyle