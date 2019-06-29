A woman has died following a collision overnight in Darford

29 June 2019, 10:36 | Updated: 29 June 2019, 11:20

Kent Police Logo

Serious Collision Investigation officers are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Dartford.

Officers want to trace anyone with dashcam footage near the junction with Sussex Road

The incident took place at 11.43pm on Friday, 28 June 2019 on East Hill, Dartford, near the junction with Sussex Road.

A black Vauxhall Meriva was in collision with a black VW Touareg. A passenger in the Meriva, a 20-year-old woman from the Dartford area, was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been made aware.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and have urged any witnesses who may have seen this collision or have dashcam footage of it to come forward.


Witnesses should call 01622 798538, quoting reference number HW/DC/69/19 with any information.

