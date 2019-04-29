Man From Maidstone Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Wife

29 April 2019, 16:16 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 16:20

Mohammad Tawos Qoraishi

A man from Maidstone who stabbed his wife to death during an unprovoked attack on Christmas day has been convicted of her murder.


Mohammad Tawos Qoraishi appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 29 April 2019, where he pleaded guilty to a sustained assault which left his victim suffering from 38 separate knife wounds.

At around 2.35pm on 25 December 2018, patrols attended a flat at Kentish Court, London Road after concerns were raised for the occupant, 19-year-old Parwin Quriashi.

On arriving at the address, the officers found her lying in the kitchen area with multiple knife wound injuries.

They gave her first aid until the arrival of paramedics who continued treating her until she was pronounced dead at 3.28pm. Investigators seized a kitchen knife at the scene.

Enquiries were made to find her husband, Mohammad Tawos Qoraishi and patrols spotted his Audi A3 travelling on the A2 towards Dover later the same day.

The car was stopped and he when was arrested at 4.38pm, the officers found traces of blood on his clothing.

He was later charged with murder by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, and was remanded in custody.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 29 April 2019, 27-year-old Qoraishi of Kentish Court, London Road, Maidstone pleaded guilty to murder. He will be sentenced at the same court on 3 June 2019.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Ivan Beasley said: ‘This was an unprovoked and savage attack on a defenceless young woman. Her tragic death at the hands of her husband has left a family mourning her loss.

'Qoraishi will face justice for his actions when he is sentenced in June.’

 

