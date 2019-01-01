Masked Men Break In To Property In Ramsgate

Information is being sought following a report of an aggravated burglary in which two masked men broke into a property in Ramsgate.



It was reported that at 9.37pm on Saturday 29 December 2018 two men broke into a property in Artillery Road.



Items including cash, alcohol and manicure supplies were reported stolen.

One man is described as a white man, wearing a white hooded jacket with black zip detailing, black bottoms and a ski mask and was believed to be carrying a knife.



The second man is described as wearing a jacket with either a light grey or green top half and a darker colour lower half, black combat trousers, black trainers and wearing a costume mask.



Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/33677/18.



Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.