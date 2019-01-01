Masked Men Break In To Property In Ramsgate

1 January 2019, 09:29 | Updated: 1 January 2019, 10:44

police tape

Two masked men have broken into a property in Ramsgate.

 

Information is being sought following a report of an aggravated burglary in which two masked men broke into a property in Ramsgate.

It was reported that at 9.37pm on Saturday 29 December 2018 two men broke into a property in Artillery Road.

Items including cash, alcohol and manicure supplies were reported stolen.

One man is described as a white man, wearing a white hooded jacket with black zip detailing, black bottoms and a ski mask and was believed to be carrying a knife.

The second man is described as wearing a jacket with either a light grey or green top half and a darker colour lower half, black combat trousers, black trainers and wearing a costume mask.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/33677/18.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stranger Things release date revealed in new teasers for third season

Showbiz

Video shows migrant children at Arizona centre being pushed and shoved

UK & World

Sydney's £3.2m fireworks display marred by simple goof

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News