Twitter release 101 of the funniest tweets of 2018

31 December 2018, 16:52 | Updated: 31 December 2018, 16:54

A dog on a laptop from Twitter's 101 funniest British tweets
A dog on a laptop from Twitter's 101 funniest British tweets. Picture: Twitter

The social media site takes a look back at what’s been making the UK laugh this year

Twitter have released the top 101 funniest British tweets of 2018 – and we can’t stop laughing!

Shining the spotlight on the wittiest memes and musings, the epic collection of comedy highlights comes just a day before the end of the year.

The social media site’s hilarious round-up features Prince Harry, a dog using a laptop, Brexit, royal baby jokes, British banter, and so much more.

UK Twitter users will have a challenge beating this year’s brilliant one-liners and entertaining pictures come 2019!

We’ve highlighted a few to get the laughter rolling but if you want to see all 101 of the best tweets you can find the full list here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Constellation Sagittarius

Your love horoscope for 2019 revealed

How to get rid of red wine stains

Is THIS the secret to getting rid of red wine stains?

Christmas dinner leftovers

Experts reveal when it's unsafe to eat your Christmas leftovers
The pupil carefully selected the tastiest items from her free school breakfast

Teacher reveals heartfelt Christmas present from pupil who 'had nothing to give'