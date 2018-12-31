Twitter release 101 of the funniest tweets of 2018

A dog on a laptop from Twitter's 101 funniest British tweets. Picture: Twitter

The social media site takes a look back at what’s been making the UK laugh this year

Twitter have released the top 101 funniest British tweets of 2018 – and we can’t stop laughing!

Shining the spotlight on the wittiest memes and musings, the epic collection of comedy highlights comes just a day before the end of the year.

The social media site’s hilarious round-up features Prince Harry, a dog using a laptop, Brexit, royal baby jokes, British banter, and so much more.

UK Twitter users will have a challenge beating this year’s brilliant one-liners and entertaining pictures come 2019!

We’ve highlighted a few to get the laughter rolling but if you want to see all 101 of the best tweets you can find the full list here.

When an absolute banger comes on at the club [UK edition] pic.twitter.com/XhcXdIamsb — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 1, 2018

Just got Ed Sheeran’s new album pic.twitter.com/zeNClYMy8h — Harvey Lindsay (@HarveyLindsay) January 2, 2018

Alright mate, no need to brag.. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/4LIxzb57F2 — Wayne Davies (@J7WHD) January 1, 2018

When you’re following someone through a consecutive set of doors and they hold each one open for you https://t.co/knZ5eU8ttd — don (@lolzdonz) January 27, 2018

“get up to much at the weekend?”



me: pic.twitter.com/TCNfjiKj6j — joe (@joedeal_) February 19, 2018

Isn’t that the name of the guy that played Sherlock Holmes? pic.twitter.com/wtTbJlhsmC — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) March 16, 2018

When you come into work dressed as the carpet. I am MORTIFIED. pic.twitter.com/WIIivBslY2 — ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) June 6, 2018

Me sister drives a fiat 500 and everytime she passes someone else in one they wave at each other like bus drivers — robbie g (@robbiegreenwel3) May 25, 2018