Twitter release 101 of the funniest tweets of 2018

On Air Now
Heart's Non-Stop New Year's Eve with Annaliese Dayes 6pm - 1am
31 December 2018, 16:52 | Updated: 31 December 2018, 16:54
The social media site takes a look back at what’s been making the UK laugh this year
Twitter have released the top 101 funniest British tweets of 2018 – and we can’t stop laughing!
Shining the spotlight on the wittiest memes and musings, the epic collection of comedy highlights comes just a day before the end of the year.
The social media site’s hilarious round-up features Prince Harry, a dog using a laptop, Brexit, royal baby jokes, British banter, and so much more.
UK Twitter users will have a challenge beating this year’s brilliant one-liners and entertaining pictures come 2019!
We’ve highlighted a few to get the laughter rolling but if you want to see all 101 of the best tweets you can find the full list here.
When an absolute banger comes on at the club [UK edition] pic.twitter.com/XhcXdIamsb— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 1, 2018
Just got Ed Sheeran’s new album pic.twitter.com/zeNClYMy8h— Harvey Lindsay (@HarveyLindsay) January 2, 2018
Alright mate, no need to brag.. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/4LIxzb57F2— Wayne Davies (@J7WHD) January 1, 2018
When you’re following someone through a consecutive set of doors and they hold each one open for you https://t.co/knZ5eU8ttd— don (@lolzdonz) January 27, 2018
“get up to much at the weekend?”— joe (@joedeal_) February 19, 2018
me: pic.twitter.com/TCNfjiKj6j
Isn’t that the name of the guy that played Sherlock Holmes? pic.twitter.com/wtTbJlhsmC— Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) March 16, 2018
When you come into work dressed as the carpet. I am MORTIFIED. pic.twitter.com/WIIivBslY2— ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) June 6, 2018
Me sister drives a fiat 500 and everytime she passes someone else in one they wave at each other like bus drivers— robbie g (@robbiegreenwel3) May 25, 2018
This is peak British culture. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/vIMTcs2xjc— Georgi Kate🎄 (@QueenOfAsgard_) August 6, 2018
me after the smallest inconvenience pic.twitter.com/TuNNrlOzpg— Arun Karra (@arunkarra_) April 24, 2018