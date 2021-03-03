Government announce 95 per cent mortgage guarantee scheme to help people onto the property ladder

Government announce 95 per cent mortgage scheme to help people onto the property ladder

Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Rishi Sunak announced today in the 2021 Budget that five per cent deposits will be available for people struggling to get a foot on the property market.

The Government announced today the mortgage guarantee scheme which will allow people to get onto the property ladder with a five per cent deposit.

Rishi Sunak revealed the return of low-deposit mortgages during the 2021 Budget announcement in the House of Commons.

The new policy will give people who do not have large amounts of money for a deposit the chance to move on from renting to buying.

Picture: Getty

During the pandemic, most lenders ditched the five per cent mortgage option to home-buyers, offering a 90 per cent loan-to-value policy.

However lenders such as Lloyds, Natwest, Santander, Barclays, and HSBC will now be offering 95 per cent.

This means if you wanted to get a £200,000 home, they would now need to give a deposit of £10,000 (five per cent), opposed to £20,000 (ten per cent).

Picture: Getty

Last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he wanted to change the 'generation rent' to the 'generation buy'.

The scheme will run for properties worth up to £600,000.

Picture: Getty

Addressing the House of Commons about the change in mortgage deposits, Rishi Sunak said: "There is still a significant barrier to people getting on the housing ladder - the cost of a deposit.

"I am announcing today a new policy to stand behind home-buyers, a mortgage guarantee.

"Lender who provide mortgages to home-buyers who can only afford a 5 per cent deposit, will benefit from a Government guarantee on those mortgages.

"And I am pleased to say that some of the country's largest lenders – including Lloyds, Natwest, Santander, Barclays, and HSBC will be offering these 95 per cent mortgages from next month."

