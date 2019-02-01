ASOS may be among online retailers to start BLACKLISTING serial returners

ASOS might be cracking down on serial returners. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Are you a serial returner? You might find yourself with a lifetime ban from your favourite online shops soon.

ASOS is one of the biggest fashion retailers in the world thanks to their variety of brands and – of course – the useful free returns.

However, serial returners may soon be blacklisted from the online retailer if they’re caught out.

Don’t worry – if you simply like to try several sizes or styles for an occasion, you’re in the all-clear.

45 per cent of retailers may be making plans to “blacklist” these repeat offenders . Picture: Getty

The potential ban is mainly focused of people who will order in bulk, wear the clothes and then return them.

New research into over 200 UK retailers - conducted by Brightpearl – found that over a third of these stores have found an increase in serial returners over 2018.

These retailers could soon “blacklist” customers who buy multiple items, wear them, and then return them online or in stores.

The alarming rise of serial returns means 45 per cent of retailers may be making plans to ban these repeat offenders – and that includes ASOS.

Amazon, for example, have already taken extreme steps to crack down on serial returners on their website.

In May 2018, the online brand announced they were introducing a lifetime ban for these people, a move they said is aiming to “improve retail experience for everyone”.