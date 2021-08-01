August Lust List: Picnic and BBQ foods, unusual spirits for fun cocktails and lashings of fake tan

Here's what has caught our eye this month... Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

It's peak summer, so we've found the best food to enjoy grilled or shared with pals at a picnic - and as we can never be sure what the weather will be, we've got our eye on some fake tan, too...

Liquid Gold Tanning Drops

Simply add as many drops as you need to get the tan depth you'd prefer. Picture: Green People

Green People’s new Age Defy+ Liquid Gold Tanning Drops make it easy to customise tan intensity and achieve a natural golden glow all year round.

Each 30ml bottle comes with a controllable dropper which makes it quick and easy to blend the perfect amount of caramel tan drop with moisturiser, before smoothing onto the skin to achieve a non-streaky, customised depth of tan.

Vegan, cruelty-free and ideal for those that are nervous about self-tanning at home, the customisable skin tan drops can be used to tan face and body using your favourite moisturiser or body lotion and develop into a smooth and even tan within hours of application.

Where to buy: Green People, £35

Gourmet Korea’s Summer Edition Korean BBQ Feast Kit

The Korean BBQ box is packed full of pork, beef and prawns ready to be cooked. Picture: Gourmet Korean

Make the most of the beautiful weather by hosting a BBQ for your nearest and dearest - and serve them up a menu they'll never forget!

The team at Gourmet Korea prepare a selection of authentically prepared delicious BBQ-ready meats and sides that are delivered direct to your door.

All you need to do is cook it! There is enough in each kit to serve between four and six people.

Each kit includes:

Sliced Pork Belly

Spicy Pork Marinated Meat

LA Beef Galbi Marinated Meat

Black Tiger Shimp

Ssamjang dipping sauce (seasoned soybean paste)

Handmade authentic Korean Kimchi

Lettuce

Where to buy: www.plateaway.com, £64.90

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

Flavoured whiskey liqueurs are a huge trend in the USA right now. Picture: Sheep Dog

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter combines flavours of peanut butter with smooth whiskey resulting in a delicious, hugely versatile liqueur.

It's delicious served as an ice cold shot, in a twist on an Espresso Martini, or Old Fashioned, or mixed with soda water to create a Sheep Dog Hardball.



Where to buy: Tesco, RRP £22

Opal Fruits

Reminisce about the good old days with a bag of Opal Fruits. Picture: Mars Wrigley UK

Opal Fruits return to British shelves for one final time, with all its original flavours - including the much missed lemon and lime sweets.

When Opal Fruits became Starburst 23 years ago, blackcurrant replaced the much-loved citrus flavours - but now you can take your tastebuds back to 1998!

The limited-edition Opal Fruits will be back on shelves from this week but for only 12-weeks, and only while stocks last.

Where to buy: Available nationwide, £1 a bag

Outdoor Log Burner

The log burner has storage space for logs underneath too. Picture: Aldi

Enjoy the warmth of a real log burner from the comfort of your own garden with this stylish outdoor log burner.

Ideal for bringing some warmth to cooler evenings, the easy to assemble steel log burner boasts a gorgeous contemporary design with a mesh surround and a built-in log store.

Where to buy: Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner, Aldi, £69.99

Goldfaden MD Lip Therapy

The lip treatment is packed full of antioxidants. Picture: Goldaden MD

There has never been a more important time to keep our lips healthy and hydrated - breathing through our mouths while wearing a face mask can cause chapped lips, and create the perfect environment for bacteria to grow.

While a standard lip balm can stop dryness and sore cracked, peeling lips, a more intensive lip treatment can penetrate deeper, giving a more intensive dose of hydration.

Goldfaden MD Lip Therapy provides the best of both options, and is a restoring lip treatment designed to condition the skin on the lips for a super hydrating quick treatment that lasts.

It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, this iconic blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Fruit Berry Wax and Vitamin E works to add and retain moisture, providing the long lasting hydration of a treatment, in a handy easy to apply 30ml tube.

Where to buy: SpaceNK.com, £32

Asterley Bros Vermouth and Amaro

There are so many incredible ways to enjoy English vermouth. Picture: Asterley Bros.

Embrace the tastes of Italian aperitivo, in particular, vermouth and amaro, by accentuating these British distilled botanical spirits with flavoured tonic waters.

Sweet Vermouth, Estate - infusion of 31 botanicals with English pinot noir. Made in the Italian ‘rosso’ style, notes of orange, cacao, rosemary and wormwood combine to form a full-bodied vermouth.

- infusion of 31 botanicals with English pinot noir. Made in the Italian ‘rosso’ style, notes of orange, cacao, rosemary and wormwood combine to form a full-bodied vermouth. English Vermouth - Aromatic, fragrant and elegant, this is a complex blend of botanicals infused in English Bacchus, Chardonnay and Seyval Blanc.

- Aromatic, fragrant and elegant, this is a complex blend of botanicals infused in English Bacchus, Chardonnay and Seyval Blanc. Britannica London Fernet - Handmade in South London using only the finest natural ingredients, we use roasted hazelnuts, cacao nibs, rosemary, myrrh, chocolate malt and London Porter to make a Fernet unlike any other.

- Handmade in South London using only the finest natural ingredients, we use roasted hazelnuts, cacao nibs, rosemary, myrrh, chocolate malt and London Porter to make a Fernet unlike any other. Dispense Amaro - combines 24 botanicals including gentian, hops and wormwood with their family's Sicilian Amaro recipe.

Where to buy: asterleybros.com, prices start £24.95

Gosh! picnic food

Gosh!'s plant based sausages and falafels are perfect for sharing with pals. Picture: Gosh!

Gosh!'s plant-based range of delicious and nutritious burgers, bites, falafel and sausages are ready-to-eat, making them perfect for fuss-free, easy to prepare, picnic platters.

Over the past year, picnics replaced brunch as the new way to socialise, with blankets being rolled out in gardens, parks, fields and beaches.

Their veggie sausages are an incredibly moreish sage and onion flavour, and their sweetcorn and quinoa bites are unbeatable.

New for 2021 and perfect for taking to work as a mid-morning snack, are their Snack Bites - we particularly love the sweet potato flavour!

Where to buy: Stocked nationwide, prices start from £1