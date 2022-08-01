Heart's August Top Picks: What we're buying and trying this month
1 August 2022, 09:34 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 15:35
From perfume, to jewellery, to food mixers, we've put together a list of things to try this August.
With another heatwave right around the corner, we’ve put together a list of things we’re loving this month.
Perfume
The perfect summer scent, Paco Rabanne Olumpéa has scents of mandarin peel and orange warmed with heady white blossoms and ylang ylang.
Buy now: £56 from The Perfume Shop
Three Course Brunch
You can enjoy a scrumptious three-course brunch for two at Restaurant Ours in London with a voucher from Red Letter Days.
Make your Saturday extra special by choosing from a set menu of flavourful brunchtime favourites and enjoy the elegant and eclectic atmosphere.
Red Letter Days also has plenty of other experiences across the UK.
Buy now: £78 from Red Letter Days
Nutribullet
This 2-in-1 blender and food processor combo system can chop, mix, slice, shred and more.
The magic bullet Kitchen Express is compact and countertop friendly, cutting down on prep time and making it easy to tackle any recipe with ease!
Buy now: £69.99 from Nutribullet
Strawberry Gin
Oro has launched a new strawberry gin using an innovative extraction method to capture the natural flavours of British strawberries.
The three Master Distillers have infused, through nitrogen and pressure, British Strawberries with Madagascan Vanilla and a dash of Indonesian Black pepper, creating the most unique flavour bursting strawberry they have ever made!
Buy now: £25 from Oro and Amazon
Diffuser
The innovative Sharp Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser will create a soothing or uplifting atmosphere. It even has a built in LED Light making it a stylish addition to any home.
Kind bag
The new Roeqie Collection from eco-friendly Kind Bag features a collaboration with Dutch-Egyptian artist Roeqiya Fris.
These vibrant shoppers make the perfect summer accessory, whether you're nipping to the supermarket or heading to the beach.
Bottomless Brunch
BottomlessBrunch.com is the UK's leading bottomless brunch booking platform and has 100's of bottomless brunches across the UK.
Check out their bottomless brunches - including Drag, beach themed and West End options - in London, Manchester, Brighton, Leeds, Liverpool.
Earrings
Get your hands on some beautiful jewellery from Scream Pretty.
All of the jewellery is crafted from recycled sterling silver and gold-plated recycled sterling silver.
Chunky jewellery from Abbott Lyon
This chunky chain bracelet is the perfect accessory to any summer outfit, and can add a a touch of style to the most simple on ensembles. We love how versatile this bracelet is!
ICONIC makeup to make you glow
The start of the summer is the perfect time to refresh your makeup bag, with hot days and time in the sunshine calling for more specific requirements. ICONIC is the place for you if you're dreaming of that peachy, glowing summer skin.
- Radiance Booster £32.00
- Multi Use Sculpting Palette £35.00
- Face & Body Brush £32.50
New cleaning products from House of Fabulosa
Popular cleaning brand Fabulosa recently launch a premium cleaning range called House of Fabulosa with three new scents; Bramble Harvest, Twilight Bouquet and Egyptian Cotton. Your house NEEDS these!
- House of Fabulosa Disinfectant | Available in store at B&M and Home Bargains | Prices starting at £2.79
Simple and chic swimsuits from Pour Moi
This summer we're combining comfort and style when it comes to our swimwear, and with these two simple yet chic one-pieces we're ready to jet off anywhere!
- Cali Recycled Ring Underwired Control Swimsuit £48.00
- Splash Padded Underwired Control Swimsuit £40.00
Peach Bellini Candle by Olivia's Haven
Just like our perfumes, it is important to change up your home fragrance every now and again, and summer is the perfect time to do it! This Peach Bellini candle by Olivia's Haven will give you summer vibes for months!
- Peach Bellini Candle £31.00
Flowers by Shida Preserved Flowers
If you haven't invested in preserved flowers yet, where have you been? They are the answer to that sad feeling every time you have to bin another dead bouquet of previously stunning flowers. Shida Preserved Flowers create stunning seasonal blooms from preserved flowers which are real flowers that go through a special process to make them last all year with little maintenance.
- Sienna Preserved Flower Bouquet £49.00