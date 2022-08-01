Heart's August Top Picks: What we're buying and trying this month

Heart's top picks for August. Picture: The Perfume Shop/Kind Bags/Oro/Nutribullet/Sharp/Scream Pretty

From perfume, to jewellery, to food mixers, we've put together a list of things to try this August.

With another heatwave right around the corner, we’ve put together a list of things we’re loving this month.

Perfume

Paco Robanne Olympéa. Picture: The Perfume Shop/Paco Robanne

The perfect summer scent, Paco Rabanne Olumpéa has scents of mandarin peel and orange warmed with heady white blossoms and ylang ylang.



Three Course Brunch

Three Course Brunch at Restaurant Ours . Picture: Red Letter Days/Ours Restaurant

You can enjoy a scrumptious three-course brunch for two at Restaurant Ours in London with a voucher from Red Letter Days.

Make your Saturday extra special by choosing from a set menu of flavourful brunchtime favourites and enjoy the elegant and eclectic atmosphere.

Red Letter Days also has plenty of other experiences across the UK.

Nutribullet

Nutribullet. Picture: Nutribullet

This 2-in-1 blender and food processor combo system can chop, mix, slice, shred and more.

The magic bullet Kitchen Express is compact and countertop friendly, cutting down on prep time and making it easy to tackle any recipe with ease!

Strawberry Gin

Oro Strawberry gin. Picture: Oro

Oro has launched a new strawberry gin using an innovative extraction method to capture the natural flavours of British strawberries.

The three Master Distillers have infused, through nitrogen and pressure, British Strawberries with Madagascan Vanilla and a dash of Indonesian Black pepper, creating the most unique flavour bursting strawberry they have ever made!

Diffuser

Sharp Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser. Picture: Sharp

The innovative Sharp Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser will create a soothing or uplifting atmosphere. It even has a built in LED Light making it a stylish addition to any home.

Kind bag

Kind Bag. Picture: Kind Bag

The new Roeqie Collection from eco-friendly Kind Bag features a collaboration with Dutch-Egyptian artist Roeqiya Fris.

These vibrant shoppers make the perfect summer accessory, whether you're nipping to the supermarket or heading to the beach.

Bottomless Brunch

Bottomless Brunch. Picture: BottomlessBrunch.com

BottomlessBrunch.com is the UK's leading bottomless brunch booking platform and has 100's of bottomless brunches across the UK.

Check out their bottomless brunches - including Drag, beach themed and West End options - in London, Manchester, Brighton, Leeds, Liverpool.

Earrings

Scream Pretty earrings. Picture: Scream Pretty

Get your hands on some beautiful jewellery from Scream Pretty.

All of the jewellery is crafted from recycled sterling silver and gold-plated recycled sterling silver.

Chunky jewellery from Abbott Lyon

Chunky gold jewellery is the only accessory you need for the summer. Picture: PH

This chunky chain bracelet is the perfect accessory to any summer outfit, and can add a a touch of style to the most simple on ensembles. We love how versatile this bracelet is!

ICONIC makeup to make you glow

These ICONIC products will get through the summer looking like a goddess. Picture: PH

The start of the summer is the perfect time to refresh your makeup bag, with hot days and time in the sunshine calling for more specific requirements. ICONIC is the place for you if you're dreaming of that peachy, glowing summer skin.

New cleaning products from House of Fabulosa

The new scents are Bramble Harvest, Twilight Bouquet and Egyptian Cotton. Picture: PH

Popular cleaning brand Fabulosa recently launch a premium cleaning range called House of Fabulosa with three new scents; Bramble Harvest, Twilight Bouquet and Egyptian Cotton. Your house NEEDS these!

Simple and chic swimsuits from Pour Moi

These flattering, comfortable and stylish swimsuits will see you through the summer. Picture: PH

This summer we're combining comfort and style when it comes to our swimwear, and with these two simple yet chic one-pieces we're ready to jet off anywhere!

Peach Bellini Candle by Olivia's Haven

This gorgeous fruity scent will bring summer into your home. Picture: PH

Just like our perfumes, it is important to change up your home fragrance every now and again, and summer is the perfect time to do it! This Peach Bellini candle by Olivia's Haven will give you summer vibes for months!

Flowers by Shida Preserved Flowers

The Sienna preserved flowers bouquet is one of our favourites from the collection. Picture: PH

If you haven't invested in preserved flowers yet, where have you been? They are the answer to that sad feeling every time you have to bin another dead bouquet of previously stunning flowers. Shida Preserved Flowers create stunning seasonal blooms from preserved flowers which are real flowers that go through a special process to make them last all year with little maintenance.