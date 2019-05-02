Bank Holiday opening times: Supermarket opening hours for Tesco, Asda, Aldi & more

The early May Bank Holiday is upon us, providing the perfect opportunity to kick back, relax and enjoy some much-needed time off.

But if you've forgotten to pick up some milk for your morning coffee or if you get some late night cravings for chocolate, you might want to know the opening hours for your local supermarket.

Luckily for you, we've got the official opening times for Tesco, Asda, Aldi and more...

Supermarket opening times this May Bank Holiday

Tesco Express stores should be open as usual this Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

Tesco opening times

Across England and Wales, Tesco stores will be open between 9am-6pm on Monday.

Regular opening hours are expected to apply to Tesco Express stores.

In Northern Ireland, Tesco stores should be open 10am-7pm.

Scotland stores are open between 8am-8pm, as are Tesco Extras and Superstores in London.

You can find your nearest store here.

Is your nearest Asda store open this Bank Holiday? Picture: Getty

Asda opening hours

While the majority of Asda stores will be open this Bank Holiday Monday, some smaller stores may be closed for the day.

Check here to see if your nearest store is open on Monday.

Find out whether your nearest Aldi is open this Monday. Picture: Getty

Aldi opening times

On Bank Holiday Monday, Aldi stores across the UK will be open between 8am-8pm.

It's advisable you visit the Aldi store locator before you make a trip to the shops, to ensure your nearest Aldi is open.

Is your local Lidl open on Bank Holiday Monday? Picture: Getty

Lidl opening hours

Opening hours for Lidl vary, depending on location, so use the Lidl store locator for exact information.

Sainsbury's opening hours vary across the UK. Picture: Getty

Sainsbury's opening times

Opening times for Sainsbury's stores do vary. You can use the store finder here to determine whether your local branch is open for business this Bank Holiday.

Morrisons opening hours for May Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

Morrisons opening hours

A Morrisons spokesperson said that opening times do vary across the UK during bank holidays and has advised customers use their store locator for more details.