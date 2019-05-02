Bank Holiday opening times: Supermarket opening hours for Tesco, Asda, Aldi & more

2 May 2019, 14:41

The early May Bank Holiday is upon us, providing the perfect opportunity to kick back, relax and enjoy some much-needed time off.

But if you've forgotten to pick up some milk for your morning coffee or if you get some late night cravings for chocolate, you might want to know the opening hours for your local supermarket.

Luckily for you, we've got the official opening times for Tesco, Asda, Aldi and more...

READ MORE: Here's the UK weather forecast for the early May Bank Holiday

Supermarket opening times this May Bank Holiday

Tesco Express stores should be open as usual this Bank Holiday
Tesco Express stores should be open as usual this Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

Tesco opening times

Across England and Wales, Tesco stores will be open between 9am-6pm on Monday.

Regular opening hours are expected to apply to Tesco Express stores.

In Northern Ireland, Tesco stores should be open 10am-7pm.

Scotland stores are open between 8am-8pm, as are Tesco Extras and Superstores in London.

You can find your nearest store here.

Is your nearest Asda store open this Bank Holiday?
Is your nearest Asda store open this Bank Holiday? Picture: Getty

Asda opening hours

While the majority of Asda stores will be open this Bank Holiday Monday, some smaller stores may be closed for the day.

Check here to see if your nearest store is open on Monday.

Find out whether your nearest Aldi is open this Monday
Find out whether your nearest Aldi is open this Monday. Picture: Getty

Aldi opening times

On Bank Holiday Monday, Aldi stores across the UK will be open between 8am-8pm.

It's advisable you visit the Aldi store locator before you make a trip to the shops, to ensure your nearest Aldi is open.

Is your local Lidl open on Bank Holiday Monday?
Is your local Lidl open on Bank Holiday Monday? Picture: Getty

Lidl opening hours

Opening hours for Lidl vary, depending on location, so use the Lidl store locator for exact information.

Sainsbury's opening hours vary across the UK
Sainsbury's opening hours vary across the UK. Picture: Getty

Sainsbury's opening times

Opening times for Sainsbury's stores do vary. You can use the store finder here to determine whether your local branch is open for business this Bank Holiday.

Morrisons opening hours for May Bank Holiday
Morrisons opening hours for May Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

Morrisons opening hours

A Morrisons spokesperson said that opening times do vary across the UK during bank holidays and has advised customers use their store locator for more details.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The lady posted on MumsNet to check if she was out of line

Woman on MumsNet slammed for getting Hollywood wax before giving birth
4000 people criticised the man's argument

Man sparks fury by asking Reddit if he can kick his pregnant wife out of their home
This £6.99 plate from Aldi has made dinnertime much easier

Mum raves about £6.99 Aldi plate that gets her kid to eat dinner with no tantrums
Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover
Climate Emergency Demonstration In London

What can I do about climate change? 5 affordable ways to reduce your carbon footprint

News

Trending on Heart

Tom Daley

Tom Daley reveals the real reason he will not share pictures of his son

Celebrities

Michelle Keegan on the Our Girl set

Michelle Keegan warns Our Girl season four will 'rip the heart out of viewers'

TV & Movies

Billie Faiers was in tears during last night's episode

Billie Faiers slams 'selfish' dad as he's kicked off flight for being drunk and almost misses Maldives wedding

Celebrities

Katie Price looked unrecognisable following her third facelift

Katie Price forced to call emergency doctor as facelift becomes infected and 'oozes pus'

Celebrities

Two young girls were pictured wearing gym gear and working out

Shape Magazine slammed for putting sports bras on kids as young as four