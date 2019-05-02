Bank Holiday opening times: Supermarket opening hours for Tesco, Asda, Aldi & more
2 May 2019, 14:41
The early May Bank Holiday is upon us, providing the perfect opportunity to kick back, relax and enjoy some much-needed time off.
But if you've forgotten to pick up some milk for your morning coffee or if you get some late night cravings for chocolate, you might want to know the opening hours for your local supermarket.
Luckily for you, we've got the official opening times for Tesco, Asda, Aldi and more...
Supermarket opening times this May Bank Holiday
Tesco opening times
Across England and Wales, Tesco stores will be open between 9am-6pm on Monday.
Regular opening hours are expected to apply to Tesco Express stores.
In Northern Ireland, Tesco stores should be open 10am-7pm.
Scotland stores are open between 8am-8pm, as are Tesco Extras and Superstores in London.
You can find your nearest store here.
Asda opening hours
While the majority of Asda stores will be open this Bank Holiday Monday, some smaller stores may be closed for the day.
Check here to see if your nearest store is open on Monday.
Aldi opening times
On Bank Holiday Monday, Aldi stores across the UK will be open between 8am-8pm.
It's advisable you visit the Aldi store locator before you make a trip to the shops, to ensure your nearest Aldi is open.
Lidl opening hours
Opening hours for Lidl vary, depending on location, so use the Lidl store locator for exact information.
Sainsbury's opening times
Opening times for Sainsbury's stores do vary. You can use the store finder here to determine whether your local branch is open for business this Bank Holiday.
Morrisons opening hours
A Morrisons spokesperson said that opening times do vary across the UK during bank holidays and has advised customers use their store locator for more details.