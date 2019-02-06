Barbie turns 60 this year! Here is a quiz that only true fans will get top marks on...

Happy Birthday Barbie! Picture: PA

The iconic doll is turning 60 this year and she doesn't look bad for her age! But here's the ultimate Barbie quiz to put your knowledge to the test...

Barbie is turning 60 years old this year and she looks pretty good for an old gal!

Yes it's been sixty whole years since toymakers Mattel manufactured the first ever Barbie in 1959 and she's been inspiring young girls ever since.

But to celebrate six whole decades of the world's most iconic doll we are looking back at what a great life she's had.

She's held over 200 jobs, has been loyal to the same boyfriend (and what a catch he is) as well as having the most impressive collection of clothes we've ever seen.

But how much do you know about the world's favourite doll?

Put your knowledge to the test with this special birthday Barbie quiz...