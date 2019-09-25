Barbie's parent brand Mattel has just launched a gender-neutral range of dolls

25 September 2019, 10:42 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 10:43

The new dolls will come with a huge variety of clothes and hair
The new dolls will come with a huge variety of clothes and hair. Picture: Mattel

The toy-making company have just announced the Creatable World dolls and they've divided opinion.

Mattel, the company that owns a number of toy companies including Barbie has just launched a brand new range of dolls which aren't gendered called Creatable World.

The manufacturing giant has released a video explaining the customisable dolls, which aim to "make doll play more inclusive", according to their website.

READ MORE: Philadelphia and Volkswaggen adverts have been BANNED as they stereotype gender

It's a forward-thinking move, worlds away form the toxic ideals that Barbie previously stood for in the past and the company describe Creatable World as: "In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them.

"Introducing Creatable World™, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in—giving kids the freedom to create their own customizable characters again and again."

You can buy a basic genderless doll which comes with both long and short hair - it's up to the children how they want to customise and dress them.

Mattel want children to create different 'characters'
Mattel want children to create different 'characters'. Picture: Mattel
An example of one of the kits
An example of one of the kits. Picture: Mattel

The dolls are available in six different skin tones and hair styles which range from blonde curly hair to black braided hair.

They're purchased in a "pack" which comes with one short and one long hairstyle and a variety of clothes from tutus to denim shorts and even paint-splattered dungarees.

They've explained that there's over a HUNDRED different looks possible in every kit, saying: "Creatable World™ gives kids a blank canvas to create their own characters.

"Switch long hair for short hair—add a skirt, pants or both.

"It’s up to you! Mix and match, swap or share."

The range wants to stress that dolls are for everyone and that gender shouldn't restrict what toys children do or don't play with.

Unfortunately, Creatabke World is only available in the US at the moment, and is retailing for around $44.

Plans for the doll collection to head to the UK are unknown, but we think it's a great move and a step in the right direction when it comes to children's toys.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The cream has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews

Mum claims £28 anti-wrinkle cream is so good that she now gets asked for ID

Beauty

Ryanair hikes up its prices after Thomas Cook's collapse.

Ryanair 'triples' prices following Thomas Cook's collapse as holidaymakers slam ‘greedy’ airlines

Travel

The new pizza flavour will undoubtedly impress

Domino's have a brand new bacon cheeseburger pizza and we are obsessed

Food & Health

Woman launches game-changing app to help new mums who get lonely at night.

Lonely mum launches app to help breastfeeding women feel less isolated during the night
Those who binge-shop a bit too much need to be wary

New 'smart tag' will make it impossible for cheapskate shoppers to return worn clothes

Fashion

Trending on Heart

The horse knocked Millie unconscious (apparently)

Emmerdale fans blast soap for 'laughable' horse riding accident as 'unconscious' Millie is laughing

TV & Movies

Stacey explained the serious reason behind her not tickling her children

Stacey Solomon reveals the reason she doesn't tickle her children anymore on Loose Women

Celebrities

Sam and Paul are on a romantic Venice holiday

Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley spark engagement rumours with holiday pics

Celebrities

Viewers brand GBBO a "fix" after shock double dumping.

Bake Off fans brand show a 'fix' as Helena and Michelle are sent home in savage double dumping

TV & Movies

Fans couldn't get enough of Emma's new 'do

Fans go wild for Emma Willis' new long hair do at The Circle launch

Celebrities

The Love Island star worries he and girlfriend Jesy can't have children.

Chris Hughes fears he and Jesy Nelson may never have children after revealing low sperm count

Celebrities