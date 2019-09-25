Barbie's parent brand Mattel has just launched a gender-neutral range of dolls

The new dolls will come with a huge variety of clothes and hair. Picture: Mattel

The toy-making company have just announced the Creatable World dolls and they've divided opinion.

Mattel, the company that owns a number of toy companies including Barbie has just launched a brand new range of dolls which aren't gendered called Creatable World.

The manufacturing giant has released a video explaining the customisable dolls, which aim to "make doll play more inclusive", according to their website.

It's a forward-thinking move, worlds away form the toxic ideals that Barbie previously stood for in the past and the company describe Creatable World as: "In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them.

"Introducing Creatable World™, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in—giving kids the freedom to create their own customizable characters again and again."

You can buy a basic genderless doll which comes with both long and short hair - it's up to the children how they want to customise and dress them.

Mattel want children to create different 'characters'. Picture: Mattel

An example of one of the kits. Picture: Mattel

The dolls are available in six different skin tones and hair styles which range from blonde curly hair to black braided hair.

They're purchased in a "pack" which comes with one short and one long hairstyle and a variety of clothes from tutus to denim shorts and even paint-splattered dungarees.

They've explained that there's over a HUNDRED different looks possible in every kit, saying: "Creatable World™ gives kids a blank canvas to create their own characters.

"Switch long hair for short hair—add a skirt, pants or both.

"It’s up to you! Mix and match, swap or share."

The range wants to stress that dolls are for everyone and that gender shouldn't restrict what toys children do or don't play with.

Unfortunately, Creatabke World is only available in the US at the moment, and is retailing for around $44.

Plans for the doll collection to head to the UK are unknown, but we think it's a great move and a step in the right direction when it comes to children's toys.