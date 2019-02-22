Aesthetic treatments for all ages: The best fillers or laser whether you're in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, or 60s

As you age, the needs of your skin change. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Leading aesthetic doctor Dr. Pam Benito tells Heart.co.uk what you can do to keep looking your best, regardless of your age.

20’s

This is the time to start a skincare regimen with effective results. Look for that contain high antioxidants, peptides, retinol, and use them with a daily sunscreen of at least SPF 30 to prevent further sun damage.

Gentle laser treatments, like Clear + Brilliant, are great for young skin.

These lasers address pigmentation and increasing skin porosity, so you get the most from your products.

Collagen-boosting treatments like micro-needling will also make a long term difference making the skin healthier and more resilient and looking extra plump and glowy.

30’s

The first signs of ageing will appear unexpectedly and often around the eyes, forehead, and mouth/lip area.

To maintain your look I would recommend procedures like:-

Microneedling - to improve the overall tone, minimise sunspots, and promote collagen production for healthy, bright and smooth skin.

Chemical peels - to brighten skintone, increase skin tightening and improve the overall skin tone and texture.

Neurotoxins such as Botox - to treat fine lines and proactively prevent the formation of deeper lines by limiting the muscle movements that cause wrinkles.

Treatments like fractional resurfacing can effectively combat the early signs of skin sagging and laxity.

40’s

Due to a decrease in collagen production and other natural structural elements, you will notice a loss of volume and reduced elasticity in the face.

Since cell turnover also slows down in your 40’s, your skin may also begin to lose some of its natural glow, resulting in a duller complexion.

Treatments to look for:-

Neurotoxin injections (Botox), to reduce lines and give a smoother look.

Dermalfillers can minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and counteract the visible signs of volume loss by adding contour to the face to recreate the fuller look of younger skin.

Ultherapy to counteract the loss of skin’s natural structure, I would recommend Ulthera, an ultrasound treatment that stimulates the skin’s production of collagen and elastin, and can be administered on the face and body.

Fraxel - While gentle lasers work well in your 20’s, more aggressive laser treatments like fractional resurfacing are more effective in your 40’s for improving the tone of skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

50’s

When we reach our 50’s we continue to see loss of volume in the face and skin laxity becomes more pronounced.

As the face begins to sag overall, jowls can appear with the falling of the jawline and cheeks.

Lines can start to appear around the lips and we tend to lose lip volume.

Sun exposure and smoking can speed up the development of lines so make sure you are wearing high factor sunscreen.

Treatments to consider in your 50’s:-

Volumizing dermalfillers, specially in the mid-face/cheek area to correct volume loss and lift the jowls.

Neurotoxin injections (Botox) for the treatment of lines and wrinkles in the face and neck.

Collagen stimulator fillers such as Ellanse not only corrects wrinkles and folds but also stimulates your own collagen production to really treat the underlying causes of facial ageing.

The effects are gradual and longer-lasting giving you a natural youthful appearance.

Thread lifting. A ‘non-surgical’ face and neck lift treatment using sutures such as Silhouette Soft to lift and tighten the skin by stimulating new collagen production, reducing wrinkles, tightening pores and creating volume.

Fraxel and CO2 resurfacing lasers: These more aggressive lasers can combat the increasing signs of sun damage and improve overall skin texture.

Ultherapy, a non-invasive procedure to tighten and lift the skin on the face and neck, making it a good alternative to a traditional facelift. It relies on ultrasound therapy to deliver its collagen-boosting treatment resulting in tighter, smoother and more lifted skin.



60’s

Many women will choose surgical procedures (blepharoplasty, facelift, necklift) to address age-related concerns and bring more youthful contours back to the face, but you can also restore volume to your face with a variety of nonsurgical treatments.

Neurotoxin injections (Botox). The aim is to soften the lines helping look fresher and rested. Anti-wrinkle injections can be also used to treat upper lip lines and to prevent the mouth corners from downturning.

A popular treatment for the lower face is the ‘Nefertiti lift'; this technique relaxes the muscles of the lower face, providing a lift to the jawline and mouth corners.

Dermal fillers to replace the volume that has been lost. Volume loss causes marionette lines to form, the cheeks to flatten and for you to develop nasolabialfolds.

We aim to correct this volume loss and revert the shape of the face towards the inverted triangle that was present in your younger years.

Collagen stimulators (Ellanse) to stimulate the formation of your own collagen for subtle, but noticeable results.

It is injected deep in the dermal layer to reinforce your skin’s structure and to restore fullness and face contours.

Thread lift (non-surgical facelift). Minimally invasive treatment to redefine facial contours and combat sagging skin with immediate results.

If you aren’t a candidate for facelift surgery, you can still undergo a facial rejuvenation procedure using a skin resurfacing treatment that can smooth out lines and wrinkles, and also improve the texture and tone of your skin.