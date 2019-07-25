Avoid oily and sweaty skin in the heat with this makeup artist's top tips

By Mared Parry

We spoke to a professional makeup artist and she gave us her top tips and products to use in this heat.

This hot, sweaty weather is an absolute nightmare if you've got a stuffy commute ahead of you before getting into work.

Anyone whose applied makeup in a heatwave will sympathise - it's near enough impossible to keep it on.

Heart.co.uk spoke to Naomi Lake, a professional makeup artist who has worked with the likes of Adidas, Nike, Diesel and Floris.

She gave us some of her top tips to ensure your makeup stays on all day.

1. Cleanse with a great all rounder

I love Superfacialist Vitamin C+ Cleansing Oil, (£10.99) it removes all makeup easily and cleanses gently but deeply.

When you wash it off, use tepid water rather than warm to close your pores. This reduces oil production and cools skin further, leaving skin feeling super fresh despite being an oil cleanser.

Don't be scared of oil, it will help to balance your skins own oil production rather than stripping your skin and making it over produce which is a typical misconception.

Vitamin C is also a wonder ingredient for skin, it evens skin-tone, protects from pollution and improves hydration.

2. Hydrate whilst you matte

If you tend to get quite oily, swap to a mattifying moisturiser for the summer months.

It will give you a fighting start in keeping an oil slick face at bay, whilst still keeping your skin hydrated.

If your skin is oily and blemish prone, try Moisture Matte by Temple Spa, it's great for acne prone skin as it has silica micro sponges for excess oil absorption.

For all skin types try Hydra-Mat Emulsion by Embryolisse. It has a gel-like texture which cools skin and modified corn starch on the ingredients list to reduce shine and give your skin a matte finish from the get-go.

Primer prepares for perfect pore performance

A fantastic but I believe very under-rated primer is SportFX Cool Down Primer and Recovery Gel.

I use this on jobs for Reebok and Adidas and various other sports shoots.

If it can keep makeup on for these, it can keep it on for anything. It has a lovely cooling feel when you put it on too, with Aloe Vera, and a multivitamin complex of C (see above) E (anti-oxidant) and F (skin replenishing).

Work smart, not hard.

My most loved product in my kit for the summer months is Beauty Bio - The Perfector. A protector with SPF 30 - it also gives a smoothing primer finish with a touch of colour-adjusting tint for a little coverage, whilst also hydrating.

If you want to add extra coverage that works just as smart go for Pur Cosmetics. I love their 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturiser for a light feeling medium coverage, but if you want more colour options and full coverage go for their Bare-It-All 4-in-1 Skin Perfecting Foundation for a 12 hour wear which won't crack or fade.

Use a setting spray

There are so many on the market now, but lets be honest... Everyone loves Urban Decay's All Nighter.

For an extra summer protection swap for a bottle to Chill Cooling and Hydrating Makeup Setting Spray. It's also vegan - Bonus!