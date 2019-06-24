Bakuchoil: The natural alternative to retinol that won't irritate your skin

Retinol isn't the only super ingredient on the market. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

Nicola Bonn talks us through a great natural alternative to retinol that is suitable to use during pregnancy and won't irritate the skin.

Ask any dermatologist/skincare expert what we should be using on our skin and the chances are that they will say retinol.

Retinol is a form of vitamin A that not only increases collagen but speeds up skin cell renewal. The result is that the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles can be diminished, pigmentation reduced, the skin seems firmer and it glows.

But retinol can also cause issues as it's such a powerful ingredient and can lead skin to become dry and flakey, an isn't recommended for pregnant women.

The good news for those of us who want a natural alternative there an amazing ingredient called bakuchoil (pronounced bak-uh-heel) which is derived from Indian Babchi seeds and has been used for centuries in Chinese and Indian medicine to heal cuts.

It has been scientifically proven to have the same benefits as retinol. So if you're after smooth, fresh, youthful skin without the risk of aggravation, this could be the ingredient for you.

REN Clean Skincare Bio Retinoid Anti-Wrinkle Oil

REN Bio Retinoid. Picture: press/brand agency

I love this product. It contains a mix of Bakuchoil and Rosehip Oil which is also a source of vitamin A. As well as helping to diminish wrinkles it also leaves the skin beautifully hydrated. I'd massage it in before my moisturiser. (It can be used in both AM and PM)

Buy it here for £47

Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil

Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil. Picture: press/brand agency

Even though I don't really approve of a product with the word "miracle" in its title (miracles really don't exist in beauty), this oil from Hungarian brand Omorovicza is lovely. It sinks in well, feels luxurious and also has a nice combination of oils, mixing bakuchiol with sea buckthorn berry, rosehip and sweet almond.

Buy it here for £80

Oskia London Super 16

Oskia Super 16. Picture: press/brand agency

This serum contains a mix of 16 amazing ingredients, combining bakuchoil with the likes of hydrating hyaluronic acid lupin seed which can help firm the skin. Oskia is a great brand with a passionate founder and is definitely one to check out.

Buy it here for £88

Ole Henriksen Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Creme

Ole Henriksen Goodnight Glow. Picture: press/brand release

A slightly more affordable option, this moisturiser once again features Bakuchoil as its hero ingredient which is then combined with AHAS (Alpha Hydroxy acids) to give a chemical exfoliation. By morning your skin should glow as the old skin cells will have been removed and the Bakuchoil will have worked its magic.

(Always wear an SPF when using AHAS)

Buy it here for £46

Listen to Outspoken Beauty

For loads of great beauty tips follow Nicola on Instagram here and download her chart topping beauty podcast here