If you're not a fan of small talk you can now book a silent haircut

Some people aren't comfortable having to force conversation. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

It's perfect for anyone who stresses out at the thought of making chit-chat with a stranger.

Making small talk is one of the most awkward things one will ever endure in this life, be it in the work kitchen, the bus stop, or even worse... a long appointment at the hairdresser.

While some people won't mind, and some even enjoy talking to strangers about the weather and other equally mundane things, most detest it.

A quiet haircut is better suited for some who prefer to not talk. Picture: Getty

That's why this new idea will be somewhat of a godsend, as there's a salon in London, called Not Another Salon, who are hoping to transform the way you book your haircuts.

Some might prefer to stay silent while getting their hair sorted, and just let the hairdresser get on with their work, and if that sounds like you, the silent service will be right for you.

The silent haircut from Not Another Salon will promise to give you the peace and quiet you require, and the stylists and colourists will only speak to you when asking questions related to the hairdo.

Thankfully this will mean no more "you got any holidays planned?" or "how's work?" questions, and the salon's owner, Sophie Hilton has explained why they've decided to offer this service.

She said: "In order for us to be a true non judgment company we need to consider all our clients needs.

"With mental health issues on the rise, feeling comfortable to say when you need time out couldn't be more important".